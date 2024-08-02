Ireland hope to keep up medal blitz with a fabulous Friday

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Monday: Mona McSharry. Tuesday: Daniel Wiffen. Wednesday: Kellie Harrington. Thursday: Philip Doyle/Daire Lynch. So, it’s been a medal a day this week. Will Friday prove to be just as fabulous? There’s a distinct possibility because . . . deep breath . . . we have rowers in three finals, we have Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in the rescheduled skiff medal race and we have our showjumping team through to their final.

Those three rowing finals take place in the space of an hour, starting at 10.30am, so it will be a breathless start to the day. Enniskillen’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney kick off the medal chase in the pair final, little Davids Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will reach for their inner Goliaths in the lightweight double sculls decider, and then Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey will round it all off, also in a lightweight double sculls final.

Having struggled to get into the top four, the finish they require to win a medal, Dickson and Waddilove might have been happy enough to see both attempts to complete the skiff medal race abandoned due to “unfair race conditions”, the wind all but disappearing. Conditions permitting they’ll try again on Friday, the pair currently second in the standings. And our showjumpers have their eye on a medal too having qualified for today’s team final sixth out of the 20 competing nations. Daniel Coyle had an excellent clear round, Shane Sweetnam picked up just four faults, while Cian O’Connor had one fence down as well as picking up a time fault. All 10 finalists start on a zero score, so all to jump for. You can see the full schedule for today at the Olympics by clicking on the link below to continue reading.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had a mixed day of it in the opening round of the golf tournament on Wednesday, McIlroy shooting a three-under-par 68 to lie five shots adrift of leader Hideki Matsuyama, Lowry’s 71 leaving him another three strokes behind. They’ll be back out on Friday morning for round two.

A bunch of our athletes will be making their Paris bows on Friday, Andrew Coscoran, Cathal Doyle and Luke McCann up first in the morning’s 1,500m heats, with Jodie McCann (5,000m), our 4 x 400m mixed relay team and shot putter Eric Favors in action later in the day.

And among the other highlights will be Michaela Walsh taking to the ring for her 57kg bout. We can only hope that she receives more honest judging than Daina Moorehouse endured on Thursday evening.

Worth a Watch: The first track gold medal will be handed out this evening after the men’s 10,000m final, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder in the distance, the favourite. But he’s up against the man who beat him in Tokyo, Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega, while his fellow Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo is a contender too.

Irish in Action today