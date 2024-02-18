Ireland’s Mona McSharry eighth in the 50m breaststroke world final

Mona McSharry has finished eighth in the 50m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

In the Sligo woman’s third final at the championships, she finished with a time of 0:30.96, 1.56 seconds behind the winner Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte. China’s Qianting Tang was second and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato was third.

It comes as Ireland’s men’s 4x100m medley relay have qualified for the final out of this morning’s heats at the World Aquatics Championships, becoming Ireland’s first relay in a world long course championships final.

Daniel Wiffen’s race in the 1500m freestyle, which follows his gold medal in the 800m earlier in the week, will follow next at 4.16pm.

Conor Ferguson (Backstroke), Darragh Green (Breaststroke), Max McCusker (Butterfly) and Shane Ryan (Freestyle) confirmed their place in the Medley relay final after an outstanding swim of 3:34.94 to place fourth in their heat and eighth overall.

Ireland still have some work to do in the men’s relay, with two Olympic Qualification Times (OQT) required from the team in order to confirm the Olympic place when the invitation arrives.

The Ireland men relay will compete at 5.37pm (IRL).

50m breaststroke start list:

Mona McSharry (IRL), Lara van Niekerk (RSA), Benedetta Pilato (ITA), Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), Qianting Tang (CHN), Piper Enge (USA), Veera Kivirinta (FIN), Ida Hulkko (FIN)