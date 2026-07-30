Club fixtures in Roscommon and Carlow clashing with women’s All-Ireland finals ‘disappointing’, say captains

The captains of the Carlow and Roscommon women’s football teams have expressed disappointment that club GAA games in their respective counties have been scheduled for Sunday, the same day the sides will contest All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

Carlow will face Antrim in the junior final at 11.45am before Roscommon play Fermanagh in the intermediate decider from 1.45pm.

It will be the first time a Carlow women’s team has played at Croke Park, but men’s club championship games have been fixed for Sunday. Carlow GAA has arranged later throw-ins of 5pm across the three adult grades on the day to try facilitate supporters, however, LGFA officials at Tuesday’s media day at Croke Park expressed frustration that the club fixtures had not been called off.

Carlow captain Róisín Bailey described the matter as “a bone of contention”, adding: “I don’t know what the relationship there is with the powers that be, but there are a couple of games going ahead which is maybe a little bit disappointing for us.

“I get that they probably have a tight window, but there are lads that are expected to play on Sunday and they have sisters and wives on the team. I think games are slightly delayed and they’ll make it back, but it’s a massive day and we want to enjoy it. We’d also love for all of our support to come up and enjoy it as well. We’re going try have to put that to the back of our minds.”

Roscommon GAA has also moved some fixtures to try facilitate supporters wishing to attend the finals, but Roscommon captain Helena Cummins said she would have preferred if the club games had been rescheduled.

“I know some of them were changed, which was fantastic to see. I still think there’s some of them due to throw in around half one-ish, around the same time as our game. So, not ideal,” she said.

“You probably wouldn’t see it if it was the men’s football (final), so that’s a little bit disappointing. But look, hopefully we’ll have enough supporters to get us over the line, and the true supporters will come and support us.”

Cummins added: “With ladies football, they put a halt to any club activity for the weekend, which I think is fantastic to see. It does encourage people to go up. It’s a pity it couldn’t be done in the men’s football as well, especially considering the amalgamation (of the three Gaelic codes) is coming next year.”

Tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland final triple-header are on sale, priced at €30 for adults and €15 for students, OAPs and under-18s. Family tickets (two adults and two under-18s) are €70, while group rates are available from the LGFA office.

2026 All-Ireland Women’s Football Finals – Sunday, Croke Park

Junior final: Antrim v Carlow, 11.45am

Intermediate final: Fermanagh v Roscommon, 1.45pm

Senior final: Galway v Kerry, 4.15pm