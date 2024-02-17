Basketball Ireland’s Instagram page ‘permanently disabled’ by Meta

Basketball Ireland’s Instagram page has been permanently disabled, the association has said.

A statement said the association lost access to its Instagram page on Sunday, February 11th, and on Wednesday, February 14th it was informed by Meta that it has been permanently disabled, via an automated message.

This is being appealed by Basketball Ireland, as they said there is no legitimate reason to do so by Meta as it is a national governing body, only posting about basketball in Ireland.

It noted the “added media and social media attention” in the lead-up and the aftermath of the Ireland’s game against Israel in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier. But it said nothing was posted on their social media channels during this time, before, or since, merits this decision by Meta. It said Basketball Ireland has raised this matter with the Government and Sport Ireland.

Basketball Ireland said it will showcase Irish basketball via its other social media channels and a new Instagram page of @ireland.basketball.