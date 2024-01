Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Football League

The phoney war is over, with the throw-in for the 2024 Men’s Football League at the weekend. There are some tasty games first up – including Mickey Harte’s Derry taking the long trip to Kerry, Dublin versus Monaghan at Croke Park, and Mayo playing in Galway. With the shortened intercounty season, we won’t have long to enjoy the action – the football league will be done and dusted for the year by the end of March. – RTÉ & TG4, Jan 27th-Mar 31st

Pegasus World Cup

This American horse race has had quite a journey in its short life to date. First run in 2017 at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach in Florida – over nine furlongs for horses from four-years – it quickly became the richest horse race in the world (by 2018 the purse was nearly €15 million). The prizemoney has fallen since then, but the race still attracts the best in the world. So far dominated by American horses and trainers, one of the favourites this year will be the Aidan O’Brien-trained Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart – daughter of Galileo. – Virgin Media, Saturday

FA Cup

This is fairytale stuff. Newport County are currently in the bottom half of League 2. They are used to playing Salford, Colchester and Morecambe. On Sunday, they host Manchester United. Irishman and Newport manager Graham Coughlan said it’s the biggest game in the club’s history. His assistant manager is Joe Dunne, also a Dubliner. There are also several Irish players at the club, including Wexford man and club captain Ryan Delaney. – BBC & Premier Sports, Sunday

MONDAY (Jan 22nd)

TENNIS – Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm Australian Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.45am – Men’s U19 WC Bangladesh v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.15pm Challenge Mallorca

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Equatorial Guinea v Côte d’Ivoire ; 8pm Mozambique v Ghana

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – 7pm Supercoppa Final

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 7.45pm Brighton v Wolves

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Cape Verde v Egypt

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leicester v Ipswich

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Granada v Atlético Madrid

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (Jan 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1.30am Celtics @ Mavericks

TENNIS – Eurosport, 1.30am-1.30pm Australian Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – African Cup of Nations – 5pm Guinea v Senegal ; 8pm Angola v Burkina Faso

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – African Cup of Nations – 5pm Gambia v Cameroon

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – African Cup of Nations – 8pm Mauritania v Algeria

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Chelsea (0) v Middlesbrough (1)

WEDNESDAY (Jan 24th)

TENNIS – Eurosport, midnight-noon Australian Open

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ Nets ; 3am Lakers @ Clippers

; 3am CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.15pm Challenge Mallorca

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.45pm-midnight Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – African Cup of Nations – 5pm South Africa v Tunisia

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – African Cup of Nations – 5pm Namibia v Mali

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Häcken v Paris FC ; 5.45pm Roma v Bayern München ; 8pm PSG v Ajax

; 5.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayern Munich v Union Berlin

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Chelsea v Real Madrid

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & BBC Three – African Cup of Nations – 8pm Tanzania v DR Congo

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – African Cup of Nations – 8pm Zambia v Morocco

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Fulham (1) v Liverpool (2)

THURSDAY (Jan 25th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1.30am Suns @ Mavericks

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4am – 2nd Test, D1 Australia v West Indies

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.45am – Men’s U19 WC India v Ireland

TENNIS – Eurosport, 8am-1pm Australian Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8am-1pm Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RACING RTÉ 2, 1.30pm-4pm Gowran Park

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.15pm Challenge Mallorca

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm – LPGA Drive On Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Rosengård v Benfica ; 5.45pm Slavia Prague v Brann ; 8pm Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt ; 8pm St Pölten v Lyon

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight Farmers Insurance Open

FRIDAY (Jan 26th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Celtics @ Heat ; 3am Kings @ Warriors

; 3am TENNIS – Eurosport, 1am-noon Australian Open

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4am – 2nd Test, D2 Australia v West Indies

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8am-1pm Ras Al Khaimah Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.15pm Challenge Mallorca

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-1am Farmers Insurance Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm – LPGA Drive On Championship

DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm World Series

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Cagliari v Torino

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Harlequins v Leicester

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7.45pm Chelsea v Aston Villa

SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 8pm Tottenham v Man City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Almería v Alavés

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lyon v Rennes

SATURDAY (Jan 27th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 4am – 2nd Test, D3 Australia v West Indies

TENNIS – Eurosport 1, 8am-1.15pm Australian Open (Inc Women’s Singles Final)

(Inc Women’s Singles Final) GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm Ras Al Khaimah Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 12.30pm Ipswich v Maidstone Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm St Mirren v Rangers

RACING UTV, 1pm-4pm Cheltenham

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano ; 3.15pm Sevilla v Osasuna

; 3.15pm CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.15pm Challenge Mallorca

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 3pm Sheffield Utd v Brighton

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Bulls v Lions

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Bristol v Bath ; 5.30pm Saracens v Exeter

; 5.30pm GAA – TG4 – Women’s Football League – 3.15pm Galway v Mayo

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – African Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 5pm 1st Group D v 3rd Group B/E/F ; 8pm 2nd Group A v 2nd Group C

; 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-1am Farmers Insurance Open

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 5.30pm Kerry v Derry

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Barcelona v Villarreal ; 8pm Mallorca v Real Betis

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 5.30pm Brighton v Chelsea

DARTS – ITV3, 6pm-10pm World Series

SOCCER – ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7pm Fulham v Newcastle

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA Drive On Championship

GAA – TG4 – Football League – 7.30pm Dublin v Monaghan

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm AC Milan v Bologna

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Monaco

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 8pm Heat @ Knicks ; 10.30pm 76ers @ Nuggets

; 10.30pm RACING – Virgin Media Two, 9.30pm-11pm Pegasus World Cup

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 28th)