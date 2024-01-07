Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

European Track Championships

A key Olympic qualification event, the 2024 UEC Track Elite European Championships take place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this week. Erin Creighton, Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe are in the Irish team that will compete in the women’s endurance events. Ireland currently sit in ninth position in women’s team pursuit qualifying for the Olympic Games later this year, with the top 10 teams at the end of qualification earning a spot in Paris. – Wed-Sun, Eurosport

Africa Cup of Nations

Hosted by Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the 34th edition of the 24-nation tournament begins on Saturday. Several English clubs will have to do without some crucial players for the next month. Defending champions Senegal (Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton) will be among the favourites again, along with Algeria (Rayan Ait-Nouri, Wolverhampton), Morocco (Nayef Aguerd, West Ham Utd), Côte d’Ivoire (Serge Aurier, Nottingham Forest), Cameroon (Andre Onana, Man Utd), and Egypt (Mohamed Salah, Liverpool). – Jan 13th-Feb 11th, Sky Sports

European Cup

All four Irish provinces are in action this Saturday, with the ties being make-or-break for several of them. Leinster, with two wins from two, are the only Irish side in the driving seat to qualify comfortably for the knock-out stages. A home victory for Ulster, against Toulouse, would be a massive step towards also making the Last 16. However, for Connacht, who are away to Lyon, and Munster, who are in Toulon, anything other than victory could put an end to their interest in the competition – even with the final group stage to take place the following weekend. – Saturday, TNT Sports & RTÉ

MONDAY (Jan 8th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 0.30am-noon Adelaide International

NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.20am Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters

SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup – 8.15pm Wigan v Man Utd

TUESDAY (Jan 9th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 0.30am-noon Adelaide International

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 3.30am Suns @ Clippers

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Middlesbrough v Chelsea

WEDNESDAY (Jan 10th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 0.30am-noon Adelaide International

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1.30am Grizzlies @ Mavericks

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 6pm-8.30pm European Track Championships

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Liverpool v Fulham

THURSDAY (Jan 11th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 0.30am-noon Adelaide International

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1.30am Pelicans @ Warriors

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Dubai Invitational

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Sony Open in Hawaii

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-9.15pm European Track Championships

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 7pm Nets @ Cavaliers

FRIDAY (Jan 12th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Celtics @ Bucks ; 3am Suns @ Lakers

; 3am TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30am-noon Adelaide International

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 5.30am – 1st T20 New Zealand v Pakistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Dubai Invitational

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-3.30am Sony Open in Hawaii

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-8.45pm European Track Championships

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayern Munich v 1899 Hoffenheim

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Sevilla v Alavés

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Strasbourg

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Hull City v Norwich City

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm Northampton v Bayonne

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Newcastle v Benetton

SATURDAY (Jan 13th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Kings @ 76ers

GOLF – Sky Sports Arena, 1am-3am – ATP Auckland Open Final

GOLF – Sky Sports Arena, 3am-5am – WTA Hobart International Final

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5.30am-9.30am Adelaide International finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Dubai Invitational

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Chelsea v Fulham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Coventry City v Leicester City

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 1pm ASM Clermont Auvergne v Scarlets

RUGBY – UTV & TNT Sports 2 – Champions Cup – 1pm Exeter v Glasgow

RUGBY – TNT Sports 3 – Champions Cup – 1pm Lyon v Connacht ; 3.15pm Toulon v Munster

; 3.15pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Las Palmas v Villarreal

HORSE RACING – ITV4 & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Warwick

SNOOKER – BBC 1, 1.15pm-5.30pm; BBC 2, 7pm-10.30pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters Semi-finals

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – Champions Cup – 3.15pm Bristol v Bulls ; 5.30pm Stormers v Sale ; 8pm Cardiff v Harlequins

; 5.30pm ; 8pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 3.15pm Mallorca v Celta Vigo

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 5pm-8.45pm European Track Championships

GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Club JHC Final – 5pm St Catherine’s v Tullogher Rosbercon ; All-Ireland Club IHC Final – 7pm Castlelyons v Thomastown

; All-Ireland Club IHC Final – 7pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle Utd v Man City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad ; 8pm Real Betis v Granada

; 8pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 3 – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Leinster v Stade Francais

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 5.30pm Edinburgh v Gloucester ; 8pm Montpellier v Lions

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Darmstadt 98 v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Ipswich Town v Sunderland

SOCCER – TNT Sports 5 – Serie A – 7.45pm Monza v Inter Milan

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Côte d’Ivoire v Guinea-Bissau

RUGBY – TNT Sports 3 – Champions Cup – 8pm Ulster v Toulouse

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-3.30am Sony Open in Hawaii

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 9.30pm Wild Card Round 1 ; 1.15am Wild Card Round 2

; 1.15am SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.05pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 14th)