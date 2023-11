Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Hero World Challenge

Not normally a tournament that gets the pulses racing, but there is one significant fact about this year’s event – it apparently will feature one Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champions hasn’t played since withdrawing during the Masters last April. Of course, it’s no surprise the 47-year-old targeted this tournament at Albany, Bahamas for his return, as he hosts the tournament. – Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Euro 2024 Draw

Hamburg is one of 10 Euro 2024 host cities and the German city will host the draw for the finals tournament on Saturday. The Euro 2024 Finals begin on Friday, June 14th, 2024 when Germany play in Munich. Twenty-one nations have qualified so far, with the last three berths set to be determined via play-offs next March. The main role of the draw will be to divide the teams into six groups of four. The way the seedings work, you could – in theory – have a group of, say, England, Denmark, Netherlands and Italy. That’d be interesting. – Saturday, BBC & uefa.com

Fairyhouse

The Winter Festival takes place at the weekend at Fairyhouse Racecourse, with three Grade One National Hunt races on the Sunday – the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, Drinmore Novice Chase and the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Nov 27th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Lecce ; 7.45pm Bologna v Torino

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Fulham v Wolverhampton

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Girona v Athletic Bilbao

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Nov 28th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Lakers @ 76ers

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Lazio v Celtic ; 8pm Manchester City v RB Leipzig

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp ; 8pm AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

; 8pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm PSG v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Barcelona v Porto

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6 – Champions League – 8pm Feyenoord v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6 – Champions League – 8pm Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Middlesbrough v Preston North End

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Cardiff City v West Brom ; 7.45pm Coventry City v Plymouth Argyle ; 7.45pm Hull City v Rotherham Utd ; 7.45pm QPR v Stoke City

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Watford v Norwich City

WEDNESDAY (Nov 29th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Bucks @ Heat ; 3am Warriors @ Kings

; 3am SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Galatasaray v Manchester Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven ; 8pm Real Madrid v Napoli

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v Lens

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Bayern Munich v Copenhagen

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7/8 – Champions League – 8pm Sporting Braga v Union Berlin ; 8pm Benfica v Inter Milan ; 8pm Real Sociedad v Red Bull Salzburg

; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City ; 7.45pm Leeds Utd v Swansea City ; 7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City ; 7.45pm Southampton v Bristol City ; 7.45pm Sunderland v Huddersfield Town

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Ipswich Town v Millwall

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Mallorca v Cádiz

THURSDAY (Nov 30th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am 76ers @ Pelicans

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1am-6am Australian Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm South African Open

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm AEK Athens v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Backa Topola v West Ham Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa Conference League – 5.45pm HJK v Aberdeen; Europa League – 8pm Rangers v Aris Limassol

Europa League – 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Liverpool v LASK

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa Conference League – 8pm Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League – 5.45pm Sparta Prague v Real Betis ; 8pm Marseille v Ajax

; 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm Hero World Challenge

FRIDAY (Dec 1st)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Pacers @ Heat ; 3am Clippers @ Warriors

; 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1am-6am Australian Open

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm South African Open

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-7.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm Hero World Challenge

BOXING – TNT Sports 2 from 7pm Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 7.30pm Rep of Ireland v Hungary

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm SV Darmstadt 98 v Cologne

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Munster v Glasgow

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Harlequins v Sale

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Nations League – 7.45pm England v Netherlands

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Monza v Juventus

SOCCER – BBC 2 – FA Cup, 2nd round – 7.45pm York City v Wigan Athletic

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Preston North End v QPR

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Las Palmas v Getafe

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Reims v Strasbourg

SATURDAY (Dec 2nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am 76ers @ Celtics ; 3am Nuggets @ Suns

; 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3am-8am Australian Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm South African Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm West Brom v Leicester City

SOCCER – BBC 1 – FA Cup, 2nd round – 12.30pm Alfreton Town v Walsall

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-2.45pm, 4.30pm-5.15pm, 6.30pm-10pm; BBC 1, 2.45pm-4.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Bulls v Sharks ; 3pm Cardiff v Scarlets

; 3pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Girona v Valencia ; 3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano ; 8pm Osasuna v Real Sociedad

; 3.15pm ; 8pm RACING – UTV, 1.25pm-4pm Newbury & Newcastle

GAA – RTÉ 2 from 2pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 2pm Bristol v Gloucester ; 4.30pm Saracens v Northampton

; 4.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Brentford v Luton Town

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm Hero World Challenge

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Lazio v Cagliari ; 7.45pm AC Milan v Frosinone

; 7.45pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Ulster v Edinburgh

SOCCER – BBC 2 & uefa.com, 5.15pm-6.30pm Euro 2024 draw

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Everton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Stuttgart v Werder Bremen

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Madrid v Granada

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Connacht v Leinster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Benetton v Ospreys

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8pm Newcastle Utd v Man Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v Nice

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 9pm Warriors @ Clippers

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 3rd)