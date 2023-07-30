Daniel Wiffen finishes fourth in thrilling 1,500m final at World Championships

Faraway, so close, Daniel Wiffen again touching home short of a first ever World Championship swimming medal for Ireland, finishing fourth after a thrilling 1,500m freestyle final at the Marine Messe Hall in Fukuoka, Japan.

It was the second fastest 1,500m in swimming history, Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia adding a second gold medal after his 800m win, finishing in a championship record of 14:31.54.

That pace proved just a little too fast for Wiffen, who was unable to get himself into one of the medal positions once the Australian teenager Sam Short set off inside world record pace.

In the third of seven finals which wrapped up the 2023 Championships, the eight-man race, after the 30 lengths, came down to a flat-out sprint, Hafnaoui, just 20, getting the touch ahead of the American Bobby Finke, the double Olympic champion, who still produced an American record of 14:31.59 to win silver.

Then came Short in 14:37.28, still only 19, who had already won gold in the 400m freestyle. Wiffen never gave up the chase, but the Armagh man ultimately ran out of water to finish fourth in 14:43.01, adding to his fourth place in the 800m freestyle final on Wednesday.

No Irish swimmer has ever won a medal at these long-course championships. Still, one year out from the Paris Olympics, Wiffen, just turned 22, has made his medal prospects there perfectly clear.

Short was clearly chasing that $30,000 bonus for breaking a world record, the mark of 14:31.02 however still belongs to Sun Yang since the 2012 Olympics in London. That came before the Chinese swimmer was handed an eight-year ban in 2020 for interfering which a doping sample, that was later reduced to four years and three months on appeal.

[ ‘My goal is that Olympic gold’ - Daniel Wiffen has been talking like no Irish swimmer before him ]

Wiffen had produced a blistering 14:34.91 in April, back then knocking over 15 seconds off the Irish record of 14:51.79, that won him silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In one of the fastest 800m freestyle finals in swimming history on Wednesday, Wiffen also touched home in fourth, just half a second away from the bronze. His time there of 7:39.19 smashed own Irish record by nearly five seconds, breaking the European 800m freestyle record to boot.

On Tuesday, Mona McSharry, also just 22, finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke, relegated from second inside the final 10m – just 0.13 of a second shy of bronze.

Earlier, Ireland’s women’s and men’s 4x100m medley relays both finished in 13th position in their heats, provisionally placing them within the 16 relay spots available for Paris 2024. Fukuoka is the first opportunity for relays to qualify for the Games, the second and final opportunity coming at the Doha 2024 World Championships in February, where relays can be moved up or down the rankings.

The women’s team of Danielle Hill (backstroke), Mona McSharry (breaststroke), Ellen Walshe (butterfly) and Victoria Catterson (freestyle) set a new Irish record when they combined for a time of 4:01.25. The quartet had held the previous standard of 4:02.93 from the 2021 European Championships.

Ireland’s men’s team of Conor Ferguson (backstroke), Darragh Greene (breaststroke), Max McCusker (butterfly) and Shane Ryan (freestyle) came home in 3:35.03 to win their heat, just 0.41 outside of the Irish record of 3:34.62 set in 2022.