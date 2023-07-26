Daniel Wiffen finishes fourth in World Championships 800m final

One of the fastest 800m freestyle races in history left Daniel Wiffen just shy of making Irish swimming history, as the 22 year-old touched home in fourth at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

After a thrilling race over the 16 lengths, Wiffen was sitting in fourth for long stages, briefly dropping back to fifth, before hunting down the leaders again in the last 50m. His time of 7:39.19 smashed his own Irish record of 7:43.81 set in Tuesday’s heat and is also a new European record.

Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia, the Olympic champion in the 400m freestyle, took gold in 7:33.00, ahead of the Sam Short, the teenager from Australia, who won silver in 7:37.76, with Bobby Finke from the USA, the defending champion, third in 7:38.67.

[ ‘I feel like I can go stupidly quick’: Daniel Wiffen bullish about Olympic chances ]

It marked another major leap forward for the Armagh swimmer, who was introduced to the Fukuoka crowd as the “new big name in distance swimming”.

READ MORE

He’ll get another chance to prove that at the weekend in his preferred event, the 1,500m freestyle, that final set for Sunday lunchtime. No Irish swimmer has won a medal before in the long-course World Championships.