London Irish players demand proof they are covered by insurance before playing Exeter

London Irish players and staff were due to be paid on Friday and after a series of delays were still waiting on Thursday for last month’s wages. Photograph: PA

London Irish players have demanded proof they are covered by insurance before committing to taking to the field against Exeter on Saturday. The squad has also been advised that their contracts have been breached by the club’s failure to pay April’s wages and they will consider whether to take part in the match if they do not receive their overdue salaries.

Irish players and staff were due to be paid on Friday and after a series of delays were still waiting on Thursday for last month’s wages, the director of rugby, Declan Kidney, confirmed. With a US consortium hopeful of completing a takeover of the club, the delay has been put down to red tape, but no definitive time frame on when wages will arrive has been given.

Against that backdrop, the squad met the English Rugby Players’ Association on Thursday morning and are aware of their right to serve notice on the club. If players were to file breach-of-contract notices, London Irish would have 14 days to pay the players or they would be legally permitted to leave the club. In the short term, they are seeking proof they have the necessary medical insurance for Saturday’s match and are expecting outstanding wages to arrive.

“We’ve sought [insurance] assurances and there’s a bit of a process in place in terms of getting us the tangible evidence, which is what we’ve asked for,” said Matt Rogerson, the Irish captain. “With the game now approaching we’ve requested that we will be sent that information so we have a physical copy of it that we can see and rely on.

“At the moment we’ve had a verbal reassurance that’s in place, which goes so far as to say that the club believes that is all in place for us. The next step for us is for that to be reaffirmed with some physical evidence which hopefully we’re going to get.

“We play a very physical game whereby the risk of injury and ailment is pretty high. The basic underpinning right that every player has is that the structures are in place if things go wrong. Everyone understands and appreciates that.”

The failure to pay wages on time has been put down to complications surrounding the prospective takeover of the club, but missed payrolls foreshadowed the demise of Worcester and imminent investment that never materialised at Wasps.

Rogerson said the players are expecting the late wages to arrive imminently but when asked what would happen if they had not been received by the weekend, he said: “It’s not a question I can answer at the moment because it will be on the basis of what the group feels as a whole. I’m not at liberty to give the opinions of what every other player thinks.

“We’re working towards the fact that hopefully we will be paid before that game and that is the mindset that we’re in. In terms of where that leads, that’s a conversation for the whole group to have together.”

For now, the squad is holding off going down the legal route but are wary of becoming embroiled in a protracted process, as was the case with Worcester players. Rogerson said: “It’s something we’ve been made aware of but we’re giving the club time to remedy the situation, because we’ve had quite a lot of transparent conversations with the representative of the prospective owners who has been in to reassure us that the process is under way for their funds to be injected into the club, which would allow us to be paid.

“We don’t want this to drag out two or three weeks as happened at other clubs. Every option is available to us but the immediate focus has been to galvanise the group and keep everyone on the same page. Technically, we’ve not been paid, it is a breach of contract and as players we do have the right to serve notice on the club and reserve our right to be paid. That’s something we’re aware is in place if we’re willing to go down that route.” – Guardian