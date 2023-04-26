It’s high time for Leinster to add to their silverware collection

Leinster win the 2018 Champions Cup. Despite being "almost ever present" in the Champions Cup knockout-stages in recent years, it's been almost five years since Leinster last won the competition. It's time to change that, write Gordon D'Arcy. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Since Gordon D’Arcy retired in 2015, Leinster have, he writes, been “almost ever present in the knock-out stages of Europe and the various incarnations of the URC” – but in that time, their only triumph came in the 2018 Champions Cup. Challenging for trophies, he says, isn’t enough, it’s time they started adding to their silverware collection.

And he’s hopeful that Leinster can get over the penultimate hurdle in this season’s Champions Cup when they come up against Toulouse in Saturday’s semi-final, his confidence partly based on his belief that Ross Byrne can “silence the naysayers”. His “form and temperament will allow him play the pivotal role that his team will require to edge home,” Gordon writes.

Hugo Keenan will, most probably, play a pivotal role in the game too, the fullback in high spirits when he talked to Gerry Thornley, despite being a Chelsea fan and having travelled to Spain recently to see them schooled by Real Madrid.

Daire Walsh, meanwhile, hears from Lauren Delany ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Scotland where they are likely to need a bonus point win to avoid a wooden spoon finish for the first time in 19 years.

In Gaelic games, Darragh Ó Sé runs his eye over last weekend’s games and, considering Meath’s struggles, wonders if Colm O’Rourke wishes he was back in Montrose. The county, he says, “can’t fall any lower than this”, but getting back to where they want to be will be akin to “turning a cruise ship in the water”.

In light of a number of head-high challenges in the Munster hurling championship game between Limerick and Waterford on Sunday, Seán Moran argues that the GAA need to be more alive to the dangers of concussion – and players need to “curb reckless behaviour”.

And Gordon Manning talks to Derry’s Conor Glass who reflects on that controversial All-Ireland club football final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes back in January – “Everyone was let down by it, the GAA didn’t handle it very well at all” – and looks forward to his county’s Ulster semi-final against Monaghan on Saturday.

In horse racing, Brian O’Connor writes about Willie Mullins’ “inexorable progress to festival domination” after his horses won four of the first five races at Punchestown on Tuesday – he was only denied a Grade One treble by his nephew Emmet Mullins.

And all eyes will be on (Willie) Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs today as he attempts to emulate Sizing John’s 2017 ‘Triple Crown’ of Gold Cup titles. Not too many would bet against him.

Telly watch: RTÉ2 has more live coverage of the Punchestown Festival today (4.0-7.30), with another three grade one races on the card, the highlight the Gold Cup at 5.55. And BT Sport 1 brings us a rather significant game in the two-horse Premier League title race: Manchester City play Arsenal (kick-off 8.0).