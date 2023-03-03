Rhys McClenaghan takes pommel horse silver medal at World Cup event in Doha

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took silver in the pommel horse final in Doha. Photograph: Roger Evans/Inpho

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took silver in the pommel horse final at the 2023 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha on Friday.

The 23-year-old world champion scored 15.033 in the final as he builds towards the European Championships in Turkey in April.

Gymnastics Ireland’s national coach Luke Carson said: “It was a good routine, his best one of the year, so that’s good. At each competition he has demonstrated an improvement from the previous routine, so at this early stage in the competition season that’s excellent to see.

“Going into Baku [next World Cup event] we will focus on difficulty and improving execution. It was a very high standard competition, a high standard final today, so it’s excellent to be on the podium.”