Angling notes: Delayed start to arrival of first salmon

Topmouth gudgeon: to be eradicated from Llanelli Lake in Sandy Water Park, Carmarthenshire, South Wales. The species is native to Asia

We still await the first fresh salmon of 2023. At the time of writing it is a stark reminder of the serious plight of the numbers returning to our rivers.

For the main fisheries open during January, e.g. Currane, Drowes, Laune, opening days and weeks now come and go before the first of the springers arrive.

A reminder to those who have yet to purchase a salmon and sea trout licence that a new online facility is available at Inland Fisheries Ireland. However, hard-copy licences can still be purchased from distributors around the country.

There are seven different types of licences, i.e. Annual: €10; District: €64; Juvenile: €10; 21-day: €50; 1-day: €36; Foyle area: €84; Erne estuary for sea trout: €26. Anglers are responsible for downloading and printing their own licence and logbook.

Half of the fees go directly into the Habitat and Conservation Fund to help fund salmon and sea trout habitat improvement, fisheries conservation and protection activities here in Ireland.

Since 2016, more than €6 million in grants has been awarded to over 280 projects under various funding schemes.

National Resources Wales clamps down on topmouth gudgeon

Natural Resources Wales in conjunction with the environment agency, plan to eradicate the invasive topmouth gudgeon from Llanelli Lake in Sandy Water Park, Carmarthenshire, in order to protect the future of the lake.

The species is native to Asia, but has spread rapidly throughout Europe and now poses a significant threat to the ecology and wildlife of rivers and lakes, and the fisheries they support.

The silver-coloured fish eat eggs and larvae of native fish and reproduce rapidly, spawning up to four times a year. This behaviour can significantly reduce native stocks by outcompeting them for food and habitat. They are also known to spread disease and parasites which adds a further threat.

Final January webinar on float tube fishing

The final webinar during January relating to environment monitoring features IFI’s Shane O’Reilly who shares his experience of float tube fishing and, in particular, how it is best suited to Irish waters.

“This method is increasingly attractive to anglers wishing to minimise their environmental impact,” he says.

To find out more about this type of angling, join Shane online today (Jan. 30th) at 1pm. In order to obtain a free place, contact: https://bit.ly/3Z0Y8Kg.

Kilbride Anglers Club agm

The 82nd annual general meeting of Kilbride Anglers Club will take place on Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 in the Terenure College Lecture Hall, at 7pm. All members are invited to attend.

In his chairman’s address, Martin Kearney said 2022 was, in many ways, a more normal year than the previous two. It was great to hear good reports from our waters on the Upper Liffey and the Blackwater River in Co Meath.

The committee worked hard keeping events in motion with meetings and work parties. Boats were repaired and replaced with three new craft added, he said.

“I would like to thank the relevant bodies who [continue to help down through the years], i.e. IFI, ESB, NARA, ITFFA, Board of Works, Terenure College. In particular thanks to Noel Shiels for his help while secretary of Leinster ITFFA. Enjoy your fishing Noel and happy retirement.”

Drone-assisted shore angling

Shore angling will never be the same again following a video showing casting a baited and weighted trace by drone. The cast is linked to the drone which is then despatched some 200+ yards out from the shoreline, and released.

It remains to be seen if this new innovative concept is more productive and viable than the standard orthodox beach casting. We await results with bated breath!