Angling Notes: Funding applications invited for beginners, young anglers and tourism

Junior anglers taking part in the National Junior Boat Fishing Competition, hosted by Newport Sea Angling Club in Mayo, funded by the sponsorship programme 2022.

Details of this year’s sponsorship programme have been announced and angling clubs, groups and associations are being invited to apply for funding. The €30,000 fund will focus on initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers, as well as events that promote sustainable angling tourism in rural areas.

Throughout 2022, funding reached out to 50 events that included national and international competitions; festivals that showcased Ireland’s angling resources; contribution to local economies; and coaching and juvenile outreach events. Support was also given to increase participation in the sport, public awareness events and angling-related initiatives.

Suzanne Campion at Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) said: “Our teams are seeing greater levels of interest in angling, especially when you consider the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors. We also have a unique opportunity through the sponsorship programme to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable angling.”

Applications for funding are now invited and the programme will remain open until Friday, January 20th, 2023. Meanwhile, applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made throughout the year. Comprehensive information is available at www.fisheriesireland.ie.

Watch and learn

A new series of four public webinars relating to environment monitoring will take place at lunchtime each Monday in January. If you would like to find out more about catchment-wide recording, then join IFI’s John Coyne today at 1pm for the first webinar as he explains how to monitor climate impacts on cold water species, such as salmonids.

To register your free place, visit https://bit.ly/3WMx67d .

The second webinar is scheduled for Monday, 16th January, again at 1pm, and will focus on hydromorphology and its importance in a changing climate.

In this presentation, IFIs Rossa O’Briain will describe how the physical character and water content of rivers, lakes and streams are changing. Removing trees along a riverbed, straightening or deepening a channel, abstracting water or putting in artificial barriers, can all negatively impact on rivers.

But what do these changes mean for our climate, for fish and other wildlife that depend on these rivers? And which habitat restoration techniques are proving more sustainable in the longer term?

To join this free webinar, register here: https://bit.ly/3Q44zYW.

Proprietor Brian Nally (left), with Sebastian (11) and his dad Tony Wright from Kilpedder, at the Christmas fly-fishing get-together at Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow.

It was touch and go as to whether the annual Christmas get-together would take place this year at Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow as the lake was frozen over, rendering it more suitable for Eskimo-style fishing!

However, an overnight thaw allowed the opportunity to enjoy four hours of very good fishing in conditions best described as blustery and cold. Although the rain held off there was plenty of rainbows, 55 in fact, which were brought to the net, verified and released.

Proprietor Brian Nally opted for a pairs’ competition this year and first-timers Tony Wright and his son Sebastian (aged 11) from Kilpedder, Co Wicklow immersed themselves in the friendly atmosphere that prevailed throughout the day.

With just minutes left before the final whistle, Sebastian was overjoyed to catch his first ever fish from the lake, a fine rainbow trout that made his day!

Results: 1, David Rowan/Gerry Heaslip, 15 fish; 2, Gerry Hogarty/Mark McAndrew, 10f.