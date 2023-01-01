Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

PDC World Championship

Relatively few people watch professional darts year-round, but, once a year, for just a few weeks either side of Christmas, everyone becomes an expert. The semi-finals of the premier event in darts is on Monday, with the decider on Tuesday evening. 180! - Monday-Tuesday, Sky Sports

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golf’s top players have made a commitment to compete against each other more often in 2023. One of the designated events is also the first one of the year - the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

The Masters

Although not a ranking event, this is one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional snooker. The 2023 event, which begins next weekend, involves the top 16 players in the world rankings, however the 2021 winner Yan Bingtao is currently suspended due to a match-fixing investigation. The only Irishman competing is Mark Allen, who has had a rollercoaster time lately - which included the Antrim man declaring bankruptcy in 2021 and winning the UK Championship in November. - Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (Jan 2nd)

NBA - Sky Sports Mix - 1am Celtics @ Nuggets

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Steelers @ Ravens

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: Rangers v Celtic

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - 2pm L1: Strasbourg v Troyes ; 4pm Lille v Reims

; 4pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 3pm C: Norwich City v Watford

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button - 3pm C: Stoke City v Preston NE ; 3pm West Brom v Reading

; 3pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - 5.30pm PL: Brentford v Liverpool

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 6pm L1: Montpellier v Marseille ; 8pm Rennes v Nice

; 8pm DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-11.30pm PDC World Championship Semi-finals

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm C: QPR v Sheffield Utd

TUESDAY (Jan 3rd)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.30am Bills @ Bengals

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am - 2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v New Zealand

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-11pm PDC World Championship Final

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.45pm PL: Arsenal v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - 8pm PL: Man Utd v Bournemouth

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm - 3rd Test, D1 Australia v South Africa

WEDNESDAY (Jan 4th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am - 2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 11.30am Serie A: Salernitana v AC Milan ; 1.30pm Spezia v Atalanta ; 3.30pm Roma v Bologna ; 5.30pm Cremonese v Juventus ; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Napoli

; 1.30pm ; 3.30pm ; 5.30pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 11.30am Serie A: Sassuolo v Sampdoria ; 1.30pm Torino v Hellas Verona; 3.30pm Lecce v Lazio ; 5.30pm Fiorentina v Monza ; 7.45pm Udinese v Empoli

; 1.30pm 3.30pm ; 5.30pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm PL: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm - 3rd Test, D2 Australia v South Africa

THURSDAY (Jan 5th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am - 2nd Test, D3 Pakistan v New Zealand

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.15pm-3am Tournament of Champions

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm PL: Chelsea v Manchester City

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm - 3rd Test, D3 Australia v South Africa

FRIDAY (Jan 6th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Celtics @ Mavericks ; 3am Clippers @ Nuggets

; 3am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am - 2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - 5.30pm LL: Elche v Celta Vigo

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - 8pm LL: Valencia v Cádiz

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.15pm-3am Tournament of Champions

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 7.35pm URC: Dragons v Bulls

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 - 7.35pm URC: Munster v Lions

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - 7.45pm EP: Gloucester v Saracens

SOCCER – UTV - 8pm FA Cup: Man Utd v Everton

SOCCER - DAZN - 8pm Cup: Châteauroux v PSG

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm - 3rd Test, D4 Australia v South Africa

SATURDAY (Jan 7th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am - 2nd Test, D5 Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm L2: Salford v Northampton

SOCCER - BBC 1 - 12.30pm Cup: Gillingham v Leicester

SOCCER - BBC Red Button - 12.30pm Cup: Tottenham v Portsmouth

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.55pm-4pm Sandown Park

RUGBY - Premier Sports - 1pm URC: Benetton v Ulster ; 3pm Edinburgh v Zebre ; 5.15pm Cardiff v Scarlets

; 3pm ; 5.15pm RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - 2pm EP: Newcastle v Leicester ; 4.30pm Exeter v Northampton

; 4.30pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - 3.15pm LL: Villarreal v Real Madrid; 5.30pm Mallorca v Real Valladolid; 8pm Espanyol v Girona

5.30pm 8pm SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 5pm Serie A: Juventus v Udinese ; 7.45pm Monza v Inter Milan

; 7.45pm RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports - 5.15pm URC: Connacht v Sharks

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.45pm-1am Tournament of Champions

SOCCER - BBC 1 - 6pm Cup: Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle Utd

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports - 7.35pm URC: Ospreys v Leinster

SOCCER - ITV4 - 8pm FA Cup: Liverpool v Wolves

NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 9pm Week 18 (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.40pm-0.10am Match of the Day

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 11pm Celtics @ Spurs

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm - 3rd Test, D5 Australia v South Africa

SUNDAY (Jan 8th)