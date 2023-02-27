Northern lights provide celestial spectacular for Irish sky watchers

The northern lights made a surprise appearance over Dublin last night and may do so again tonight.

The aurora borealis, to give them their scientific name, were captured by a passenger on the 9pm flight between Liverpool and Dublin on Sunday night.

The northern lights were also spotted off the coast of Co Donegal with members of the public taking pictures of them over Buncrana and Rossnowlagh.

The Northern Lights have put on a display in the night sky over Waterford's Copper Coast. Video: Newsflare

Martin Fleming, who tweets as @scenesofdonegal, published a time-lapse video of the lights at Dooey, Downings in Co Donegal.

READ MORE

They were also seen off Rosses Point in Co Sligo and even around Lough Neagh. Other sightings include the Causeway coast off the coast of Co Antrim.

In the UK they were seen as far south as Cornwall.

The light spectacle, also known as an aurora, is usually most visible near the Earth’s magnetic north and south poles when high-speed electrically charged particles from space collide with gas molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes, and it is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK and Ireland, according to the UK Met Office.

Northern Lights over Dublin on the Liverpool - Dublin @Ryanair flight tonight! @CarlowWeather thanks for the heads up! pic.twitter.com/l7gXh4NYaA — Kim (@_KimCon) February 26, 2023

Dozens of spectators shared their sightings across social media on Sunday, with some reporting seeing the spectacle as far south as Cornwall in the UK.

The Met Office in the UK shared a series of snaps taken by sky watchers on the Scottish island of North Uist, the village of Llysfaen on the north coast of Wales, and Cambridgeshire and Shropshire in England.

“A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to aurora sightings across the UK,” the forecaster said in a tweet just after midnight.

One account with the Twitter handle Cornwall Skies shared a photo of what appeared to be an illuminated night sky.

“Looking north tonight in east Cornwall. There are no towns causing light pollution nearby to the north, just Bodmin Moor,” it said. “We are also a ‘dark sky’ area, I think this could be the aurora northern lights.”

Northern lights in St Albans, Hertfordshire, tonight. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/zi7u5oEKvu — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 26, 2023

Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic pole. The arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes, and it is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK, according to the Met Office.

Additional reporting: Guardian