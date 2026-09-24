Residential

New homes: Your guide to developments on the market across Ireland

Newly-built homes now for sale or coming soon to the market

Yourell’s Meadows South, Malahide
Yourell’s Meadows South, Malahide
Jessica Doyle
Thu Sept 24 2026 - 05:0013 MIN READ

Dublin

Exchange Square, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €235,000-€365,000.

Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €290,000-€370,000.

Avenlea, Adamstown, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Dillon Marshall. Price: From €370,000.

South Coast, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: Apartments from €370,000.

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Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. One-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €395,000-€650,000.

Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills & Kelly Walsh. Price: From €400,000.

Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: Apartments from €410,000. Houses from €750,000.

Macnebury Mews, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €425,000-€700,000.

Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €430,000-€467,500.

Grainger Woods, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed duplexes and three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€710,000.

Duplexes and apartments at Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin
Duplexes and apartments at Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €450,000-€545,000.

Fenwood Park, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two and three-beds apartments and duplexes and two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €460,000-€645,000.

The Poplars, Shankill, Co Dublin. One-bed apartments and three-bed houses and duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €470,000.

Rathborne Crossing, Ashtown, Dublin 15. Two and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €475,000.

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow from €480,000 ]

Berwick Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €480,000-€860,000.

White Pines Central, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Two and three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: Duplexes from €490,000. Houses from €680,000.

Holybanks, Swords, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €495,000 to €605,000.

Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €500,000-€630,000

Drummartin Heights, Kilmacud, Dublin 14. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €500,000-€1.5 million.

Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €500,000-€555,000.

Fine Kenilworth Square Victorian with bright extension in Rathgar ]

Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. One-bed lofts and two and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €500,000-€940,000.

Heron’s Lock, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: Houses from €515,000-€620,000.

Palmer Gardens, Rush, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €520,000-€580,000.

Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €525,000-€595,000.

Glenville Garden, Foster Avenue, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills. Price range: €530,000-€1.375m.

Graymount Gardens, Howth, Dublin 13. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank & Gallagher Quigley. Price range: €550,000-€1.35m.

Woodbrook Point, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €540,000.

Bellingham, Rush, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €535,000-€545,000.

Canal Gardens, Dublin 15. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: Three-beds from €550,000. Four-beds from €685,000.

Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €555,000-€1.3m.

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €560,000-€700,000.

The Ridge, Donabate, Co Dublin. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €560,000.

Pebble Cove, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Price range: €565,000-€870,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €585,000-€1.25m.

Park Lane, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €605,000-€995,000.

Kylemore House, Kylemore at Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €625,000.

Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €625,000-€1.2m.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments and two and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €625,000-€1.595m.

Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €650,000-€910,000.

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €675,000-€1.15m.

Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €695,000-€2.25m.

Housing reports paint two different pictures of market, but reach similar conclusion ]

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available and three-bed penthouses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: Two-beds from €700,000.

Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price: From €720,000.

Haley’s Hill, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Grimes. Price: From €750,000.

Baggotrath House Gardens, Newbridge Avenue, Dublin 4. One-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €750,000.

Yourell’s Meadows South, Malahide, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere. Price: From €720,000.

Rathbeale Road, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €820,000-€875,000.

Bridgemount, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €925,000.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €1.275m.

The Barn, Riversdale Avenue, Bushy Park Road, Dublin 6. Two and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: DNG.

Front view of Merrion Gardens, Dublin 4
Front view of Merrion Gardens, Dublin 4

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €2.5 million.

The Colt Collection, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed house available. Agent: DNG. Price: €2.55m.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: DNG.

The Hedgerows, Ballycullen Gate, Dublin 24. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: DNG.

Rockbrae Manor, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses launching soon. Agent: DNG.

Briscoe Gardens, Terenure, Dublin 6. One and two-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: DNG.

Carr’s Wood, Malahide Road, Dublin 17. Apartments, duplexes and three and four-bed homes launching soon. Agent: Lisney.

40 Park, Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Apartments and penthouses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.

Elm Place, Milltown, Dublin 6. One and two-bed apartments to launch at future date. Joint agents: Lisney & Sherry FitzGerald.

Monaloe Grove, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Three, four and five-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.

Knocksinna Wood, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.

Renovated Mountpleasant Avenue Victorian with bright kitchen in Ranelagh ]

Wicker Walk, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Cedarmount, Mount Anville Road, Dublin 14. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Beaufield Mews, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mabestown Wood, Malahide, Co Dublin. Three, four and five-bed houses to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Park West Living, Dublin 22. One and two-bed apartments to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Hillgrove, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and houses to launch at future date. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Kilternan Village, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills & Kelly Walsh.

Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed houses and duplexes launching soon. Agent: Savills.

The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills. Price: From €625,000.

Mercer’s Court, Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Lightburne, Murphystown Way, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills.Price: From €350,000.

Old Church, Shankill, Co Dublin. Three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Ashgrove, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Durham Place, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Willowbrook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Station View, Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills.

Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin
Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin

Ardburgh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses to launch next year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Prospect Bay Homes, Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Last four-bed house available. Agent: Grimes.

Hampton Demesne, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed terraced houses available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Knight Frank.

Golding Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed houses available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One, two and three-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.

Mason Cross, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Priory Fields, Skerries, Co Dublin. One and three-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.

Foothills, Killinarden, Dublin 24. Homes available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wicklow

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €475,000-€600,000.

Mariner’s Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Forkin Earls. Price range: €500,000-€585,000.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow
Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Holly Hill, Convent Road, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed houses and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €560,000-€655,000.

Oakfield, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €650,000-€895,000.

Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €750,000.

Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €800,000-€1.375m.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. Three-bed penthouse available. Agent: DNG. Price: €895,000.

Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €1.625m-€1.775m.

Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Ballycomyn, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two, three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Torcaill Wood, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Two, three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan.

Oakmount at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Kildare

Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One, three and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments available. Joint agents: Coonan & DNG Doyle. Price: From €290,000.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: Apartments from €295,000. Duplexes from €425,000.

Magee Quarter, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €320,000-€430,000.

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €340,000.

Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. One, two, three and four-bed houses, apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €350,000.

Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price range: €360,000-€395,000.

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Duplexes and apartments available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €380,000.

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare
Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Savills. Price: From €415,000.

Oldtown Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two and three-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Lisney & Coonan. Price range: €470,000-€520,000.

Donaghcumper Gate, Dublin Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From 500,000.

Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty. Price: From €500,000.

Ard Na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €520,000.

St Farnan’s Close, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price: From €520,000.

Three bed end of terrace exterior, Grattan Park, Celbridge
Three bed end of terrace exterior, Grattan Park, Celbridge

Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €520,000-€675,000.

Glencarrig, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €525,000.

Grattan Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €530,000.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €540,000.

Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €560,000-€740,000.

Meadow View, Maynooth
Meadow View, Maynooth

Meadow View, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan. Price range: €630,000-€740,000.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €640,000.

Barracksfield West, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two-bed duplexes and three-bed houses to launch in December via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Lisney.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Coonan & CME.

Meath

Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. One, two and three-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €270,000.

Sommerville, Athlumney, Navan, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald & Raymond Potterton. Price range: €345,000-€440,000.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price: From €390,000.

Limebrook, Navan, Co Meath. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan. Price range: €410,000-€500,000.

The Beech, Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath
The Beech, Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath

Cherryvalley Park, Rathmoylon, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan. Price: From €435,000.

Fairywood, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €450,000-€520,000.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €475,000.

Larrix Grove, Duleek, Co Meath. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €475,000.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €495,000-€570,000.

Coach, Ashbourne, Co Meath. Three and four-bed homes available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €500,000-€600,000.

Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Dillon Marshall. Price: From €627,500.

Milltown Manor, Ashbourne Co Meath. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €799,950.

Hickeys Cove, Ashbourne, Co Meath. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €975,000.

Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €1.15m.

Milestone, Ashbourne, Co Meath. One, two, three and four-bed homes launching next year. Agent: Grimes.

Cork

Garden View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €290,000.

Rahan View, Mallow, Co Cork. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €320,000.

Altus, Sunday’s Well, Co Cork. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €320,000.

Lakeview, Midleton, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: From €360,000.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €365,000.

Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork
Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork

Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald & Cronin Wall. Price: From €375,000.

Dunkettle, Glanmire, Cork. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €447,500.

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €485,000.

The Orchard, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €500,000.

Bayly, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €550,000.

Avila, Convent Garden, Co Cork. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price range: From €575,000-€750,000.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching next year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Brennan Busteed Auctioneers.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Orchid Meadows, Water Rock, Midleton, Co Cork. Three and four-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Liscahane Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork. Four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Carrignalee, Shanakiel, Cork. Two, three and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Hermitage Farm, Model Farm Road, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Cohalan Downing.

Longview, Ballycullen, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Schooner Cove, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. Studios and two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Heathfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Carleton, Douglas, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Glenbride, Old Mallow Road, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Foxwarren, Monagourney, Douglas, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Castlepark, Mallow, Co Cork. Two, and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.

Bridlewood, South Douglas Road, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.

Estuary Ridge, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Sheehy Brothers.

Galway

Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore, Galway. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €530,000-€650,000.

Garran Choill Darach, Oranmore, Galway. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €575,000.

Radharc na Sailí, Letteragh Road, Galway. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Leonard & Heaslip.

Radharc na Tornoige, Headford Road, Galway. One-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Around the country

Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €380,000.

Droim an Óir, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: DNG New Homes & DNG Michael Gilmartin. Price: From €305,000.

Cornamaddy Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: From €365,000.

Chapel Park, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Two, three and four-bed houses available Joint agents: Coonan & Murtagh Bros. Price: From €400,000.

Scotts Avenue, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and John Healy. Price range: €400,000-€430,000.

Ballinderry Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Egans. Price: From €410,000.

Glenbrook, Ballymakenny Park, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €425,000.

Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €435,000-€590,000.

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three-bed houses available and two-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €455,000.

Fermoyle Manor, Kilanerin, Gorey, Co Wexford. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Mooney Property. Price: From €550,000.

An Lochán, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Knight Frank.

Churchfields, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three and four-bed houses launching at future date. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella.

Bishop’s Lough, Co Kilkenny. Three and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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