New homes: Your guide to developments on the market across Ireland

Dublin
Exchange Square, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €235,000-€365,000.
Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €290,000-€370,000.
Avenlea, Adamstown, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Dillon Marshall. Price: From €370,000.
South Coast, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: Apartments from €370,000.
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Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. One-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €395,000-€650,000.
Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills & Kelly Walsh. Price: From €400,000.
Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: Apartments from €410,000. Houses from €750,000.
Macnebury Mews, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €425,000-€700,000.
Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €430,000-€467,500.
Grainger Woods, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed duplexes and three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€710,000.
Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €450,000-€545,000.
Fenwood Park, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two and three-beds apartments and duplexes and two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €460,000-€645,000.
The Poplars, Shankill, Co Dublin. One-bed apartments and three-bed houses and duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €470,000.
Rathborne Crossing, Ashtown, Dublin 15. Two and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €475,000.
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Berwick Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €480,000-€860,000.
White Pines Central, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Two and three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: Duplexes from €490,000. Houses from €680,000.
Holybanks, Swords, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €495,000 to €605,000.
Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €500,000-€630,000
Drummartin Heights, Kilmacud, Dublin 14. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €500,000-€1.5 million.
Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €500,000-€555,000.
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Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. One-bed lofts and two and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €500,000-€940,000.
Heron’s Lock, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: Houses from €515,000-€620,000.
Palmer Gardens, Rush, Co Dublin. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €520,000-€580,000.
Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €525,000-€595,000.
Glenville Garden, Foster Avenue, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills. Price range: €530,000-€1.375m.
Graymount Gardens, Howth, Dublin 13. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank & Gallagher Quigley. Price range: €550,000-€1.35m.
Woodbrook Point, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €540,000.
Bellingham, Rush, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €535,000-€545,000.
Canal Gardens, Dublin 15. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: Three-beds from €550,000. Four-beds from €685,000.
Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €555,000-€1.3m.
Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €560,000-€700,000.
The Ridge, Donabate, Co Dublin. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €560,000.
Pebble Cove, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Price range: €565,000-€870,000.
Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €585,000-€1.25m.
Park Lane, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €605,000-€995,000.
Kylemore House, Kylemore at Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €625,000.
Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €625,000-€1.2m.
143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One and two-bed apartments and two and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €625,000-€1.595m.
Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €650,000-€910,000.
The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €675,000-€1.15m.
Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €695,000-€2.25m.
[ Housing reports paint two different pictures of market, but reach similar conclusionOpens in new window ]
Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available and three-bed penthouses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: Two-beds from €700,000.
Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price: From €720,000.
Haley’s Hill, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Grimes. Price: From €750,000.
Baggotrath House Gardens, Newbridge Avenue, Dublin 4. One-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €750,000.
Yourell’s Meadows South, Malahide, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere. Price: From €720,000.
Rathbeale Road, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €820,000-€875,000.
Bridgemount, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €925,000.
Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €1.275m.
The Barn, Riversdale Avenue, Bushy Park Road, Dublin 6. Two and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: DNG.
Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €2.5 million.
The Colt Collection, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed house available. Agent: DNG. Price: €2.55m.
Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: DNG.
The Hedgerows, Ballycullen Gate, Dublin 24. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: DNG.
Rockbrae Manor, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses launching soon. Agent: DNG.
Briscoe Gardens, Terenure, Dublin 6. One and two-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: DNG.
Carr’s Wood, Malahide Road, Dublin 17. Apartments, duplexes and three and four-bed homes launching soon. Agent: Lisney.
40 Park, Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Apartments and penthouses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.
Elm Place, Milltown, Dublin 6. One and two-bed apartments to launch at future date. Joint agents: Lisney & Sherry FitzGerald.
Monaloe Grove, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Three, four and five-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.
Knocksinna Wood, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Lisney.
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Wicker Walk, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Cedarmount, Mount Anville Road, Dublin 14. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Beaufield Mews, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. One, two and three-bed apartments to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Mabestown Wood, Malahide, Co Dublin. Three, four and five-bed houses to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Park West Living, Dublin 22. One and two-bed apartments to launch at future date. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Hillgrove, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One, two and three-bed apartments and houses to launch at future date. Agent: Kelly Walsh.
Kilternan Village, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills & Kelly Walsh.
Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed houses and duplexes launching soon. Agent: Savills.
The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills. Price: From €625,000.
Mercer’s Court, Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Lightburne, Murphystown Way, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills.Price: From €350,000.
Old Church, Shankill, Co Dublin. Three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Ashgrove, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Durham Place, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Willowbrook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. Apartments, duplexes and houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Station View, Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills.
Ardburgh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed duplexes and three and four-bed houses to launch next year. Agent: Knight Frank.
Prospect Bay Homes, Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Last four-bed house available. Agent: Grimes.
Hampton Demesne, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two, three and four-bed terraced houses available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Knight Frank.
Golding Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Two and three-bed houses available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.
Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One, two and three-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.
Mason Cross, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Priory Fields, Skerries, Co Dublin. One and three-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.
Foothills, Killinarden, Dublin 24. Homes available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Wicklow
Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €475,000-€600,000.
Mariner’s Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Forkin Earls. Price range: €500,000-€585,000.
Holly Hill, Convent Road, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed houses and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €560,000-€655,000.
Oakfield, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €650,000-€895,000.
Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €750,000.
Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €800,000-€1.375m.
Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. Three-bed penthouse available. Agent: DNG. Price: €895,000.
Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €1.625m-€1.775m.
Ballycomyn, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan.
Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two, three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.
Torcaill Wood, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Two, three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan.
Oakmount at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Kildare
Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One, three and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments available. Joint agents: Coonan & DNG Doyle. Price: From €290,000.
Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: Apartments from €295,000. Duplexes from €425,000.
Magee Quarter, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. One and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €320,000-€430,000.
Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €340,000.
Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. One, two, three and four-bed houses, apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €350,000.
Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price range: €360,000-€395,000.
Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Duplexes and apartments available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €380,000.
Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Savills. Price: From €415,000.
Oldtown Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two and three-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Lisney & Coonan. Price range: €470,000-€520,000.
Donaghcumper Gate, Dublin Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From 500,000.
Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty. Price: From €500,000.
Ard Na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €520,000.
St Farnan’s Close, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price: From €520,000.
Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €520,000-€675,000.
Glencarrig, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €525,000.
Grattan Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €530,000.
The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three, four and five-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €540,000.
Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €560,000-€740,000.
Meadow View, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan. Price range: €630,000-€740,000.
Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: From €640,000.
Barracksfield West, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two-bed duplexes and three-bed houses to launch in December via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Lisney.
Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Coonan & CME.
Meath
Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. One, two and three-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €270,000.
Sommerville, Athlumney, Navan, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald & Raymond Potterton. Price range: €345,000-€440,000.
The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price: From €390,000.
Limebrook, Navan, Co Meath. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan. Price range: €410,000-€500,000.
Cherryvalley Park, Rathmoylon, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan. Price: From €435,000.
Fairywood, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €450,000-€520,000.
Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €475,000.
Larrix Grove, Duleek, Co Meath. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €475,000.
Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €495,000-€570,000.
Coach, Ashbourne, Co Meath. Three and four-bed homes available. Agent: Grimes. Price range: €500,000-€600,000.
Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Dillon Marshall. Price: From €627,500.
Milltown Manor, Ashbourne Co Meath. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €799,950.
Hickeys Cove, Ashbourne, Co Meath. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Grimes. Price: From €975,000.
Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Price: From €1.15m.
Milestone, Ashbourne, Co Meath. One, two, three and four-bed homes launching next year. Agent: Grimes.
Cork
Garden View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €290,000.
Rahan View, Mallow, Co Cork. Two and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €320,000.
Altus, Sunday’s Well, Co Cork. One and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €320,000.
Lakeview, Midleton, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: From €360,000.
Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €365,000.
Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald & Cronin Wall. Price: From €375,000.
Dunkettle, Glanmire, Cork. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €447,500.
Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €485,000.
The Orchard, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €500,000.
Bayly, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: From €550,000.
Avila, Convent Garden, Co Cork. One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price range: From €575,000-€750,000.
Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching next year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & Brennan Busteed Auctioneers.
Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Orchid Meadows, Water Rock, Midleton, Co Cork. Three and four-bed houses launching soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.
Liscahane Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork. Four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Carrignalee, Shanakiel, Cork. Two, three and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Hermitage Farm, Model Farm Road, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Cohalan Downing.
Longview, Ballycullen, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Schooner Cove, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. Studios and two and three-bed apartments launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Heathfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Carleton, Douglas, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Glenbride, Old Mallow Road, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Foxwarren, Monagourney, Douglas, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Castlepark, Mallow, Co Cork. Two, and three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills.
Bridlewood, South Douglas Road, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and three-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Savills.
Estuary Ridge, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Sheehy Brothers.
Galway
Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore, Galway. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €530,000-€650,000.
Garran Choill Darach, Oranmore, Galway. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €575,000.
Radharc na Sailí, Letteragh Road, Galway. One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses to launch at future date. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Leonard & Heaslip.
Radharc na Tornoige, Headford Road, Galway. One-bed apartments available via Starter Home Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Around the country
Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €380,000.
Droim an Óir, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Two, three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: DNG New Homes & DNG Michael Gilmartin. Price: From €305,000.
Cornamaddy Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: From €365,000.
Chapel Park, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Two, three and four-bed houses available Joint agents: Coonan & Murtagh Bros. Price: From €400,000.
Scotts Avenue, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and John Healy. Price range: €400,000-€430,000.
Ballinderry Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan & Egans. Price: From €410,000.
Glenbrook, Ballymakenny Park, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €425,000.
Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three and four-bed houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €435,000-€590,000.
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three-bed houses available and two-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: From €455,000.
Fermoyle Manor, Kilanerin, Gorey, Co Wexford. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills & Mooney Property. Price: From €550,000.
An Lochán, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Knight Frank.
Churchfields, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three and four-bed houses launching at future date. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella.
Bishop’s Lough, Co Kilkenny. Three and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.