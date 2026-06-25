Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €595,000

New to the market in Drumcondra, Inchicore, Herbert Place and Bray

29 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
29 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Jun 25 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

29 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Conveniently located within walking distance of both Drumcondra village and Dublin city centre, this extended two-bedroom villa-style period home comes to the market in pristine condition following a recent refurbishment. The accommodation has been cleverly reconfigured to maximise its 89sq m (958sq ft) of available space and features a snug living area which extends into a large open-plan kitchen and dining area. The south-facing rear garden has a storage unit and pedestrian access to a vehicle lane. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Apartment 4, 24 Herbert Place, Dublin 2,
Apartment 4, 24 Herbert Place, Dublin 2,

Apartment 4, 24 Herbert Place, Dublin 2

€625,000, Lansdowne Partnership

On the top floor of a substantial period residence overlooking the Grand Canal in the Georgian core of Dublin 2, this two-bedroom apartment of 62sq m (667sq ft) comprises two large double bedrooms, a spacious living and dining area, kitchen and a bathroom. The accommodation is light-filled and is complemented by exclusive access to the building’s roof terrace along with one residential parking permit. Ber exempt.

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

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108 Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin 8
108 Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin 8

108 Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€595,000, Brock DeLappe Estate Agents

This four-bedroom midterrace home was fully renovated and upgraded in 2019. Just a short walk from the Luas red-line stop at Blackhorse, the property (120sq m/1,292sq ft) has a light-filled extension to the rear and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. The accommodation, which has a B1 Ber rating, has a stylish, contemporary finish and is complemented by a landscaped rear garden with a wood-fired sauna, and a purpose-built home office/gym. Ber B1

On view: By appointment at brockdelappe.ie

14 Millmount Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
14 Millmount Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

14 Millmount Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€725,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Fully renovated in 2019, this extended Edwardian two-bedroom midterrace redbrick (120sq m/1,292sq ft) comes for sale in turnkey condition. Stylishly decorated and with a fully converted attic, the house has an impressive B3 Ber rating and features underfloor heating at ground-floor level, new timber sash windows and a light-filled open-plan kitchen, dining, and living extension. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

Linnaea, Bray
Linnaea, Bray

Linnaea, King Edward Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

€1.195m, DNG

This four-bed, three-bath detached home comes to the market with beautiful, mature landscaped southwest-facing gardens full of interest and colour, and an elevated terrace providing breathtaking views of the Wicklow mountains. Extending to 210sq m (2,260sq ft), Linnaea features four reception rooms, a study and an additional garden room. It is walking distance to Bray main street, the train station and the seafront. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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