Stylish Sandymount Edwardian with considered interiors and garden bath

Address : 1 Oswald Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Number 1 Oswald Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4, is a beautifully renovated end-terrace Edwardian home. It had already been modernised when the current owners bought it in 2021, and they have added beautiful flourishes – namely bespoke joinery and reclaimed herringbone wooden floors – that have elevated the home’s interior to something even more special.

It is also the owners’ curation of vintage pieces of furniture and accessories – from mid-century diningroom chairs and roll-top bureaus, to marbled glass “flycatcher” light fittings – that imbue this property with style and personality.

Another quite unexpected feature is a green claw-foot bath located in a private corner of the back garden. It was during the pandemic, when the owners were going swimming at the Great South Wall, that they had the idea to have cold plunge baths at home, and they decided to add a hot tap at the same time. It’s particularly relaxing to take a bath when there is light rain falling, the owner says.

Extending to 118sq m (1,270sq ft), 1 Oswald Road is a comfortable home, enjoyed thoroughly by the owners’ rescued lurcher-deerhound cross. It is with her in mind, and the aspiration of adding more rescued dogs to their household, that they have decided to move to a home with more outdoor space, placing this immaculate three-bed Edwardian, with attic conversion, on the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.15 million. They are keen to take on a home nearby and aren’t afraid to put their design eye to the test with a property that needs renovation.

They say they have loved the area in which the home is located, an easy distance from Sandymount village, Irishtown and Ballsbridge. To give their dog the chance to stretch her long legs, they take her to nearby Sandymount Strand: a 10-minute walk away through Sean Moore Park.

On approach to the redbrick, bay-fronted property, an ornate gold-coloured “no 41” decal above the front door beckons you into the home, past a front yard laid with cobblelock and bordered by cast-iron railings.

The hallway introduces you to the warm-toned herringbone flooring that continues through to the kitchen and living spaces at the rear of the house; the installation was a painstaking process and the precision with which it was carried out makes it look like it has always been there.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen and dining area

A livingroom sits to the front of the house, centred by a substantial marble fireplace with a cast-iron insert and emerald tiles – all of which were sourced from salvage yards. The bay window creates a nook for two plush green armchairs, and makes the perfect spot for a Christmas tree come December.

Down the hallway, past deep storage built under the stairs, you step into the bright L-shaped kitchen/dining/living space. The kitchen features white units, integrated appliances and a central island/breakfast bar with light flowing through from a large rectangular window above the sink. Moving through to the dining area, the ceiling height rises to 11ft, adding to the sense of space. Light floods in from a large roof light and sliding doors to the rear garden. The owners have an extending dining table that comfortably accommodates 10 people when they entertain. Off the dining area is a living space that features built-in shelving framing the sofa and floating bookshelves.

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A clever upgrade by the previous owners extended the house into the side passageway. This has allowed for a secure bike shed to the front – a big plus for the owners, both of whom cycle – and a utility room and shower room to the rear, accessed from the kitchen. As well as a floor-to-ceiling cupboard to house laundry detergent and the like, there is a wooden clothesline suspended on a pulley system overhead. A built-in coat and shoe hanging unit with wall panelling is a great use of the space – it makes an area often associated with mess look like a feature.

When they have people over, they usually start with drinks in the private west-facing back garden, the owner says; it is entirely paved, with a rich border of ferns and ambience-creating lighting.

Back inside and upstairs, the main shower room occupies the first-floor return, fitted out in neutral tiling. On the first floor, the main bedroom sits to the front of the house and accommodates a super-king bed and two built-in wardrobes. A second double bedroom sits to the rear. A single bedroom, used as an office, sits alongside the main bedroom.

A Stira provides access to a converted attic room that perfectly fits a desk in a nook under the eaves, with light from a large roof light. There is also plenty of storage space.

This considered home, with a C3 Ber, is likely to require very little in the way of upgrades before prospective new owners can move in and make it their own.

Living/dining area

Living area

Main bedroom

Bedroom used as home office

Attic room desk nook

Back garden

Outdoor bath