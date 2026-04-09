Immaculate Georgian home a walk from the beach in Killiney

Address : Larkfield Church Road Killiney Co Dublin Price : €1,625,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Midway up Killiney’s Balure Lane, off Church Road, is Larkfield, a former Georgian farmhouse that is now an elegantly renovated four-bedroom home that presents to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty in immaculate condition, seeking €1.625 million.

The gardens, set behind electronic gates, are magnificent with an ancient Monterey cypress tree towering over the house; at more than 200 years old, it’s possibly the eldest resident of this prestigious enclave in one of Dublin’s most salubrious suburbs.

The entrance hall has fresh oak herringbone parquet flooring. To the right of the hall is a beautiful, dual-aspect drawingroom looking over both front and back gardens. It has an Adams-style fireplace, intricately carved, although in wood rather than marble.

Things become very interesting on the far side of the hall, with a series of interconnecting rooms that flow into each other and benefit from the Georgian features of long, low multi-paned windows, minimal ceiling coving and great proportions. The overall area of the property is 295sq m (3,175sq ft).

The first room is a diningroom with a deep box bay window and a marble fireplace. It opens into a study, which in turn leads into a sittingroom with an open fire that then leads on to another living/dining area at the back of the house. This part of the building is an extension attached to the original Georgian house and has timber vaulted ceilings, skylights and a door opening on to an Indian sandstone patio.

Some of the light-filled reception rooms have been wallpapered in a French linen, and all rooms have new flooring or carpets, considerably adding to their charm and style. The owners have delivered a masterclass in staging a house for sale, with meticulous attention to finishes throughout.

A quarry-tiled kitchen lies separately off the dining area – prospective new owners may want to join this to the dining area, enlarging it and integrating it to the flow of the rooms. The kitchen has deep granite counters, appliances and a lobby beyond that opens up into a further series of rooms reflecting its history: there is a pantry, a utility room and a handsome guest bathroom. Heating is oil-fired and the Ber is D2.

Upstairs are four fine-sized double bedrooms, all with views over the gardens. The main bedroom has a deep, wide window, a dado rail and a bank of wardrobes to one side that cleverly conceals an entrance to the en suite. This is a particularly impressive retreat, with custom-built cabinetry, a deep bath and marble-topped washstands.

The grounds and gardens are just short of an acre, filled with old trees and judicious planting and southwest facing to the rear. There is a long garage that would be ideal for converting into a home office or studio subject to planning permission, a charming circular garden room at the end of the garden and, to the right of the house, an overgrown tennis court that could be rescued and put back into use.

A right of way exists from the top of Balure Lane, a short stroll from the house through Killiney golf club, meaning that Killiney Hill is 15 minutes away and you can reach the beach and the Dart station in 20 minutes. There are shops nearby at Ballybrack, Dalkey Village is a few minutes’ drive away and access to the N11 and the M50 is also close by.

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Study

Main bedroom ensuite

Livingroom

Dining area

Kitchen

Main bedroom