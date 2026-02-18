Apartments and duplexes for sale at D22 development from €410,000

Address : Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22 Price : €410,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

Cairn Homes is the lead developer at Seven Mills, a new town development beside the Grand Canal, between Clondalkin and Lucan. The plan, when complete, is for 5,500 homes on the site, as well as eight schools and 10 creches, ensuring every resident is within a five-minute walk of services and amenities.

Since the first residents moved in in late 2023, the population has grown to approximately 3,000 in the town, which will be comparable to the size of Maynooth when finished.

The latest launch at Seven Mills is Lockhouse Way, where 30 units are being released for sale. They are a mix of two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom duplexes. The apartments measure 80sq m (865sq ft) and are priced from €410,000, while the duplexes are 110sq m (1,185sq ft) and start at €470,000. The scheme is selling through Hooke and MacDonald.

Due to be ready for occupation by this autumn, the A2-rated homes will have high levels of insulation and heat-pump zone controls.

The principal bedrooms in the larger apartments and duplexes will have en suite bathrooms, and all double bedrooms come with fitted wardrobes. The fitted kitchens will be contemporary in design and have quartz worktops, while the bathrooms will have tiling to the floors and wet areas on the walls.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Terrace

There will be plenty of open green spaces for residents at Lockhouse Way to use, including parks and playgrounds, as well as 12.5km of walking and cycling routes. Alongside the schools and creches will be shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.

There are also plans for remote working hubs at Seven Mills, but for those who commute to Dublin city, Lockhouse Way has easy access to the M50, N7 and N4.

The location is within walking distance of Clondalkin-Fonthill and Kishoge train stations, with a journey to Heuston Station taking between 14 and 18 minutes. There is a Luas Red Line park-and-ride facility about a 10-minute drive away at the Red Cow, and several bus routes running through the development.

In terms of financing, every home at the scheme will qualify for a green mortgage, which comes with lower interest rates due to the A Ber rating.

As the apartments and duplexes on offer are priced below the €500,000 threshold, they will also qualify for the Help to Buy scheme, allowing first-time buyers to claim a tax refund of up to €30,000 towards the deposit. Qualifying buyers at this price point also have the option to apply for bridging finance through the First Home shared-equity scheme.