Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €395,000

3 Silverton, Harold’s Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Jessica Doyle
Thu Oct 23 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ
€795,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home is in the well-established suburb of Rathfarnham with direct access to the M50. The energy-efficient property features a west-facing back garden, which has been landscaped to minimise maintenance. Extending to 146sq m (1,572sq ft), the home features modern finishes throughout. It comprises a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor and a bright kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear, as well as a guest loo and utility room. There is an en suite bedroom, a second bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor, and an en suite bedroom on the top floor. Ber A3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

€425,000, DNG

This two-bed third-floor apartment comes to the market just walking distance from Stepaside village. It features a large balcony with space for seating and rooftop views stretching towards Dublin Bay. Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft) of fresh interiors, it comprises a long dining/living area, off which is a modern kitchen, as well as two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and an updated bathroom with bath. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

€625,000, DNG

This three-bed semidetached home comes to the market less than a 10-minute drive from Ballinteer amenities and Dundrum Town Centre. With a driveway and lawn to the front, the property features a south-facing, landscaped rear garden with a patio and raised lawn. Extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft), the home comprises a sittingroom and kitchen/diningroom downstairs with two doubles, a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

€395,000, Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly

This two-bedroom third-floor apartment is a 20-minute walk from Naas town centre, on the Sallins Road. It features a wraparound L-shaped balcony and modern interiors. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), it comprises an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, an en suite main bedroom, a second double, a shower room and a utility space. It is close to the Grand Canal towpath for walks, and to Monread Shopping Centre. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

€425,000, Brock DeLappe

This two-bed midterrace home comes to the market a short walk from Inchicore and Blackhorse Red Line Luas stop. It features a fresh interior with a long back garden featuring a shed and a pergola seating area. Extending to 61sq m (656sq ft), it consists of a living and dining area, with a built-in banquette, to the front of the ground floor, with a bright kitchen with black-and-white patterned flooring and white units to the rear – beyond that is a WC/utility. Upstairs is the main bathroom and two bedrooms; the main room features a mezzanine office area. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at brockdelappe.ie

