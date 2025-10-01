Relaxed Georgian elegance at renovated four-bed on Booterstown Avenue for €1.55m

Address : 35 Booterstown Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin Price : €1,550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

An 1840s terraced Georgian, number 35 Booterstown Avenue is a great example of a renovated home that has its architectural heritage intact, with a sympathetic restoration that has completely modernised the four-bedroom property.

Located just beside the gates to St Andrew’s College and across the road from the boundary wall of Willow Park and Blackrock College, with Booterstown Dart station at the end of the avenue, its location is perfect for families with school-going children looking for a property in the area.

Set behind railings, and with a tall birch tree and magnolia in the front garden, the double-fronted house has granite sills, steps and a pretty door surround with Georgian granite blocking. Two reception rooms flank the hallway, with another bright reception at the end that floods light across the ground floor.

A sittingroom on the left is warm and cosy, with steel and wood fixed shelving, a legacy from the previous architect owner who renovated the 203sq m (2185sq ft) house. Many of his clever touches have been left in place by the current owners, who have lived here for 20 years.

The drawingroom is on the far side of the hall and it’s a lovely space, painted a deep blue with original pitch-pine flooring and an open fire raised quite high, which throws heat into the room, says the owner. Original shutters are in place on the windows and it’s the epitome of relaxed Georgian elegance. The property has a C1 Ber with gas-fired heating.

The third reception room has had many uses over the years and could work as a playroom or another living area. It is bright and has doors leading to the garden. There is also a guest WC under the stairs.

The kitchen/diningroom is on its right and is another lovely room with an open fireplace, geometric tiled floor, a curved stainless-steel island topped with wood and fittings that are a clever combination of drawers, open shelving and canny storage nooks. Beyond it lies a small utility room separated from the kitchen by an old half-door.

One of the most striking features of the four bedrooms upstairs is the elegant, upward sloping coving that creates an airy feeling of height in every room. The principal room has a grey cast-iron fireplace, shelving under both windows, a dressingroom and an en suite.

A room to the rear of the house has a quasi-Juliet balcony and the two bedrooms to the front benefit from two sash windows in each and built-in wardrobes. The main bathroom has been recently renovated and completes a home that is in walk-in condition.

The west-facing garden has been divided into distinct areas and is a delight. A sunny patio area is where the family gathered on summer evenings. It is bounded on both sides by granite walls and is thoughtfully planted, with plenty of pampas grass, a catalpa tree, a prosperous cordyline, profligate bamboo and some honey flower shrubs. There’s enough room in the garden for a play area and a shed at its end.

The owner is quick to praise her wonderful neighbours and the community feel of the avenue, but mostly they will remember the lovely feel of the house, something which should be immediately apparent to viewers of the property, which is now on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.55 million.