Substantial five-bed Edwardian ripe for modernisation in Dartry for €2.2m

St Kevin’s Park is Dublin 6 is a quiet cul-de-sac of redbricks located off Dartry Road. The sales on this road tend to come up after a family has spent many decades living here, as is the case for number 50. After 55 years, it is on the market and ripe for modernisation.

With the original footprint, there are no badly-thought-out extensions or lean-tos built on to the back of this semidetached Edwardian home. The floor area of 200sq m (2153 sq ft) is already generous, but if new owners wished to add to it, the sizeable garden could accommodate it, subject to planning permission.

Number 50, which is on the market with an asking price of €2.2 million through agents Mullery O’Gara, provides the perfect blank canvas for a home that could house a family for another half century.

The handsome bay-windowed house has a neat front garden and a garage to the side. The period features have all been retained inside.

The reception rooms to the right of the hallway have beautiful, ornate plasterwork on the ceiling as well as the original mahogany mantelpieces with tiled insets. Double doors separate the two rooms with the drawingroom at the front benefiting from the light coming in through the bay windows, and the diningroom has French doors to the back garden.

There are steps down to the kitchen, which is charming and old-world, but will probably require the most work when it comes to modernising the house. It would, however, function for a time if new owners decided to live in the house to get a feel for it before they began any work. There is a door out to a quarry-tiled utility and pantry.

On the first-floor return is a bedroom with cast-iron fireplace, as well as a bathroom with an electric shower and a separate WC. There are three more bedrooms on the next level, two of which have the original cast-iron fireplaces.

The staircase follows up to attic level, where there are two more rooms. One is set out as a bedroom and the other is a study.

Potential upgrades will probably involve addressing the F Ber rating, which will no doubt come down to upgrading the heating system and installing new windows.

At more than 125ft long, the garden is wonderfully private and mature. The long lawn is bordered by plants, trees and hedging. There is a cute summer house nestled in the centre of the greenery, as well as a boiler house and outside tap.

The location will be a big draw for families looking to be close to schools. Within walking distance of St Kevin’s Park are Alexandra and the High School, as well as Gonzaga and Muckross for those who don’t mind a longer walk.

Milltown golf club is a short stroll away with Box’d Coffee and the Dropping Well pub along the way for refreshments.