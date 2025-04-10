Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €495,000 to €825,000

1 Luttrellstown Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15, Castleknock, Dublin 15

€495,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Accessed off Diswellstown Road, this smartly appointed three-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached redbrick has interconnecting reception rooms that lead through to the eat-in kitchen. Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft) with a C3 Ber rating, it has a decent-sized back garden and is adjacent to a large green.

On view by appointment at lisney.com

1 Montpelier Gardens, Arbour Hill, Stoneybatter, D7

€595,000, DNG

Located in lovely quiet corner of Stoneybatter with easy access to the Luas red line stop at Museum and the North Circular Road entrance to Phoenix Park, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, end-terrace house has a separate livingroom and eat-in kitchen, plus utility and a west-facing garden. Nicely appointed it extends to 96sq m (1,033sq ft) and has an E1 Ber rating.

On view by appointment at dng.ie

63 Mulgrave Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin

€650,000, Vincent Finnegan Commercial

On a quiet side street, off the main drag of Upper George’s Street in the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire, the exterior of this four-bedroom, one-bathroom terraced home belies its size. The property offers someone looking for a unique offering with the additional funds needed to do the necessary upgrades a lot of scope to create an uncommon space. Extending to 265sq m (2,755sq ft) with an E2 Ber rating, it has full planning permission in place for conversion to residential use.

On view by appointment at Finnegan.ie

15 The Walk, Saint Marnock's Bay, Portmarnock, Co Dublin,

€825,000, Noel Kelly Auctioneers

This is a large four-bedroom, four-bathroom double-fronted semi-detached home that is set over three floors, has an A2 Ber rating and extends to 168sq m (1,808sq ft). At entrance level there is a lounge to the right and an eat-in kitchen that extends the depth of the property. There are two bedrooms on the first floor and another two on the second floor, where there is a second livingroom.

On view by appointment at kelly.ie

Tinahely House, Tinahely, Co Wicklow

€795,000, Savills

Built in the early 1900s by the family of Lord and Lady Fitzwilliam of the Coolattin Estate, this stylish three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached Victorian retains plenty of period features and is set on just over an acre of grounds. The house, with an F Ber rating and extending to 231sq m (2,497sq ft), has a lovely balance of living space and accommodation and includes a detached studio.

On view by appointment at savills.ie