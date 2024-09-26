Concierge-serviced living at new Sandymount scheme from €515,000

Address : Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €515,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Building work is well under way at the Shore Club in Sandymount, Dublin 4. When complete, the development will consist of 112 luxury apartments with added extras. These will come in the form of a movie room, a gym, a residents’ lounge, co-working spaces and a courtyard with a maze and an outdoor chess table.

The developer, the Royalton Group, comes to this project with a lot of experience in exclusive schemes with the likes of Putney Plaza in London and Cotton Quay in Salford in its portfolio. Closer to home Royalton’s work can also be seen at Hamilton Gardens in Dublin 7, where the onsite amenities are also a big feature.

Shore Club is situated on Beach Road, with the strand on the doorstep and the city centre just a walk away.

The first phase of 35 apartments was launched last month, with sales already agreed on several units. Interest has been coming from a variety of buyers, including professionals who like the idea of walking to work, remote workers, and locals looking to downsize. The fact that there is a concierge is attracting people who travel a lot, and it also gives peace of mind to parents who are investing in an apartment so their children have somewhere to live while studying in Dublin.

In this release there are one-beds that range in size from 50sq m (538sq ft) to 60sq m (646sq ft) and are priced from €515,000 to €575,000. The two-beds have a floor area of 77.1sq m (829sq ft) to 86.3sq m (929sq ft), with prices going from €735,000 to €915,000.

The exterior of the building is classic redbrick with more contemporary-style balconies.

Each apartment has an open-plan living space with fitted kitchens and a separate utility room. The large windows and balconies help create light-filled rooms that will be finished in neutral tones. The main bedroom in the two-bed units is en suite and there is also a second bathroom.

The building has a dedicated 4GB fibre internet connection with a fully managed wifi network for residents both in the communal spaces and in the apartments, so there is no need to set up or pay for separate internet services.

A parking space is not included in the price but it is possible to purchase one with some of the apartments, and there are EV charging stations on site for residents’ use.

Having your own car is not necessary, however, as there is the option for residents to use the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid cars available on site.

There will also be space allocated for the storage of 238 bikes, with 28 on surface level and 210 in the basement.

Construction at the development is on schedule and expected to be completed by early to mid-January 2025, with buyers due to move in shortly after.

Interested parties can schedule a Saturday viewing of the show unit through Knight Frank New Homes.