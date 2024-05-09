Dean McKillen pays US sitcom producer $13.8m for LA house

Dean McKillen, a son of Belfast-born property tycoon Paddy McKillen, continues to make a name for himself as a developer of high-end homes for the stars in LA.

Having secured some $90 million (€83.7 million) in 2017 from the sale to Beyoncé and husband Jay Z of the mansion he created at East Gate in Bel Air with the assistance of Irish architect Paul Erlean, McKillen looks to have lined up his next luxury project.

According to Robb Report magazine, the Irish-born developer has paid $13.8 million for what would appear to be a potentially lucrative “doer-upper” in the nearby Pacific Palisades area. McKillen acquired the property in an off-market transaction from the so-called “King of Sitcoms” Chuck Lorre, whose career credits include Cybill, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory.

There are few photographs available of the property as it has not been offered for sale on the open market in many years. Tax records referred to by the Robb Report show that it extends to about 5,400sq ft and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms in its accommodation. Built originally in the 1930s, the traditionally styled two-storey hillside property has no swimming pool at present but does have a large patio area to the rear, well-kept gardens with manicured lawns to the front and rear, and over-the-treetop views of the Pacific Ocean. The property sits on a half-acre site offering scope for an extension of its existing accommodation.

Mr Lorre secured a significant profit on the sale of the house having acquired it for $9.5 million in late 2020. The well-known TV producer reportedly bought the property initially as he had needed somewhere to live while his principal residence next door underwent a major renovation and extension.