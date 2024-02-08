What will €510,000 buy in Dublin and Limerick?

Country

Address Lisamote, Kilfinny, Adare, Co Limerick

Agent Hogan Durkan

This four-bedroom detached house extends to 208sq m (2,239sq ft). It is on a half-acre site of well-maintained gardens inside electric gates and has a generously sized block-built garage and unspoilt bucolic views. Expensive fittings include a Con Brouder kitchen, Hansgrohe bathroom hardware and an air-to-water heating system.

Plus Spacious house with a Ber of A2

READ MORE

Minus The house is about 10km from Adare, so you won’t be walking to the village

21 Park Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

[ Dún Laoghaire home cleverly configured for family life for €1.295m ]

[ Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford and Tipperary ]

Town

Address 21 Park Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Agent Forbes Property

This three-bedroom midterrace house of 110sq m (1,184sq ft) has three bathrooms (including an en suite for the main bedroom). In addition, it has an enclosed rear garden with off-street parking to the front, and is close to amenities such as shops, schools and excellent transport links.

Plus Three bedrooms, three bathrooms and Ber is A2

Minus The third bedroom is a single