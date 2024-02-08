What will €510,000 buy in Dublin and Limerick?

Country
Address Lisamote, Kilfinny, Adare, Co Limerick
Agent Hogan Durkan
This four-bedroom detached house extends to 208sq m (2,239sq ft). It is on a half-acre site of well-maintained gardens inside electric gates and has a generously sized block-built garage and unspoilt bucolic views. Expensive fittings include a Con Brouder kitchen, Hansgrohe bathroom hardware and an air-to-water heating system.
Plus Spacious house with a Ber of A2
Minus The house is about 10km from Adare, so you won’t be walking to the village
Town
Address 21 Park Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13
Agent Forbes Property
This three-bedroom midterrace house of 110sq m (1,184sq ft) has three bathrooms (including an en suite for the main bedroom). In addition, it has an enclosed rear garden with off-street parking to the front, and is close to amenities such as shops, schools and excellent transport links.
Plus Three bedrooms, three bathrooms and Ber is A2
Minus The third bedroom is a single