Cosy turnkey two-bed terrace in Stoneybatter for €395,000

There seems be a ceaseless appetite for terraced two-beds in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, most likely due to its lovely community feel, proximity to the city centre and its thriving thoroughfare replete with all-important (good) coffee shops and restaurants.

Such homes come to the market every so often, however, they can be in varying states, from those that need a complete renovation to those you could move into tomorrow; number 66 Viking Road, seeking €395,000 through the Property Shop, falls into the latter category.

Located a short walk from Slice cafe and the gorgeous Little Deer Comics on Manor Place, this 57sq m (614sq ft) home has been freshly updated by its current owner, who bought it in 2016.

You enter the property into a small porch area before stepping into the living/diningroom. The owner has sectioned of a dining space by the front window with a small circular table lit by a pendant light. This room has nice high ceilings and an original wooden floor, which has been sanded and stained. There is a wood-burning stove at its centre, making the space cosy on winter evenings.

The eye is immediately drawn to the stunning geometric floor tiles with accents of blue and brown in the hallway leading to the kitchen, off which is the bathroom.

The hall itself is functional, housing a ladder shelving unit and hooks for hanging coats or aprons. The bathroom was redone by the current owner, who was intent on including a bath; it also has a shower attachment, and the room is finished with blue tiles underfoot and white metro tiles on the walls.

The plumbing was also replaced, and new radiators were installed throughout.

When the owner first moved in, the kitchen was not fit for purpose, so she had an architect design a bespoke fit-out, which was executed by Hughes Kitchen Furniture, based in Clontarf.

The result is a well-laid-out kitchen with plenty of storage and shelving; it has grey wooden units, gold-coloured fittings and grey quartz worktops. The colourful tile from the hall is employed again to add a pop of colour to the floor.

Outdoor space with this property is minimal, but there is enough room outside the back door to store bikes and hang laundry. For those looking to stretch their legs, Phoenix Park is just a 15-minute walk away.

There is also a new combi-boiler located downstairs and a utility storage space under the stairs, keeping the washing machine and dryer out of the way.

The foot of the grey-carpeted stairs is off the livingroom, and the staircase is less narrow than you might expect in a small home and has a window on the landing allowing light to the first floor.

The main bedroom is a good-sized double to the front of the house with an original cast-iron fireplace and a nook for a wardrobe; it faces an identical redbrick across the street. There is a second double bedroom to the rear with built-in storage where the hot press used to be.

This home is likely to suit a someone looking to find a turnkey home in the area. The Ber is an E1, which a prospective owner may wish to address.