New Dublin apartments from €310,000 in Lucan to €2.8m in Lansdowne Place

There are very few affordable apartments coming up for sale in Dublin. Most coming on the market will appeal mainly to people downsizing or international buyers looking for a Dublin base – and perhaps to some better-off first-time buyers. Just one development, in Lucan, has homes for less than €400,000. Others coming on the market are all on the southside and cost from €450,000 up to €2.25 million.

Hallwell Green, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin

Hallwell Green, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin

Six one-bed apartments plus study have just been launched by Hooke & MacDonald in the final phase of Hallwell Green, a Hugh McGreevy & Sons development in Adamstown, Lucan. The 52sq m (560sq ft) apartments, where the added study is big enough for a single bed, according to the agent, cost €310,000-€320,000, and qualify for the State’s shared-equity First Home and the Help to Buy schemes. Hallwell Green is a mix of 44 A-rated three-bed duplexes and one-bed apartments, where all but these final six properties have sold. Kube fitted kitchens and Bespace built-in wardrobes come as standard; floors are wood laminate or tiled. They come with one designated surface car park and an annual service charge of €1,150. Hallwell Green is near Lucan Golf Club and three large parks. Buses link it to Adamstown train station and to Lucan village, both just over 2km away. hallwell.ie

[ New home schemes in Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Wicklow, Louth and Westmeath ]

The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4

The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4

The Gardens, a development of 77 one-, two- and three-bed A-rated apartments in an eight-storey building overlooking Elm Park Golf Club in Dublin 4 will be selling off plans through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes in October. They are towards the back of the large Elmpark Green campus on Merrion Road, were developed by Turkington Rock – a collaboration of interior designer Helen Turkington and Red Rock Developments – and designed by Coady Architects. Available in the scheme are 17 one-beds (52-74sq m/560-796sq ft) from €450,000, 54 two-beds (83-91sq m/893-979sq ft) from €595,000 and six three-beds (106-132sq m/1,141-1,421sq ft) from €795,000. All have winter gardens (enclosed balconies) and aluclad Carlson windows; fitted kitchens with quartz worktops and engineered oak flooring come as standard. Many of the apartments will have views of the coast and/or the Dublin Mountains. All have one parking space. Service charges haven’t been finalised but will likely average out at about €3,000-€3,500 per year, says the agent. Show apartments will be ready by the end of November. thegardenselmpark.ie

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

A total of 30 apartments in The Pinnacle, Oakmount’s development in the heart of Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, are now for sale through Knight Frank – the first 18, launched in 2021, have either sold or gone sale agreed. One-beds (55-63sq m/592-678sq ft) are for sale from €550,000; two-beds (78-96sq m/839-1,033sq ft) from €840,000, three-beds (107-114sq m/1,152 – 1,227sq ft) from €1.25 million. This is the final phase of the A-rated development, with the first owners due to move in by the end of this year. Standard fitout includes Bushell Interiors kitchens with Siemens appliances, white marble worktops and splashbacks, fitted bedroom wardrobes, also from Bushell Interiors, herringbone oak flooring and underfloor heating. All have balconies or terraces and have views either of the sea or the Dublin Mountains. All come with one underground parking space. Service charges are €1,800 a year for one-beds, €2,300 a year for two-beds and €3,500 a year for three-beds. The Pinnacle is opposite Deerpark and relatively close to bus stops on the N11. pinnaclemountmerrion.ie

READ MORE

143 Merrion Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

143 Merrion Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

The first 25 of 63 A-rated apartments being built by Lioncor next to St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin are now for sale off plans through Knight Frank and will be ready to move into in late 2024. Currently available are eight one-beds (52-77sq m/558-830sq ft) from €585,000,13 two-beds (74-104sq m/799-1,116sq ft) from €650,000 and four three-beds (113-124sq m/1,214-1,338sq ft) from €775,000. Fitted kitchens with stone countertops, contemporary floor and wall tiling in bathrooms and en suites, underfloor heating and Carlson triple-glazed windows and doors come as standard. Some but not all have an underground parking pace. Annual service charges are €1,155 for one-beds, €2,300 for two-beds and €3,200 for three-beds. The 63-unit scheme is opposite the large Our Lady Queen of Peace church on Merrion Road, a short walk from the Sydney Parade Dart station. There is as yet no show apartment. 143merrion.ie

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Photograph: Donal Murphy

The last 10 A-rated apartments in Cairn’s Donnybrook Gardens development of 85 units are now on the market through agent Hooke & MacDonald, including six two-beds (103sq m/1,100sq ft) from €825,000, four two-beds plus study (110-124sq m/1,281-1,340sq ft) from €990,000 and two three-bed penthouses (163sq m/1,760sq ft) from €1.85 million. Silestone quartz worktops and Miele appliances come as standard in kitchens, as do American-white-oak front doors. All apartments – in five buildings, linked by shared common gardens – have wraparound balconies and one parking space; the penthouses have two. Facilities include a concierge service, residents’ clubhouse and gym, large terraces and good landscaping. Annual service charges are €5,000 for two-beds, €5,800 for two-beds plus study and €6,800 for penthouses. There’s a show apartment in the development, which is beside UCD. donnybrookgardens.com

The Shelbourne Collection, Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

The Shelbourne Collection, Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Photograph: Ken Walsh

There are 21 apartments for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills New Homes in the last launch at Lansdowne Place, Chartered Land’s luxury development of more than 212 units on the corner of Shelbourne Road and Lansdowne Road, where more than 80 per cent of the properties are now occupied. Apartments in the Shelbourne Collection will be on sale from mid-October.

Currently available are four one-beds (59-73sq m/630-783sq ft) from €800,000, 10 two-beds (124-211sq m/1,331–2,270sq ft) from €1.475 million; one two-bed plus study (177-237sq m/1,911–2,553sq ft) from €2.050 million; two three-beds (172sq m/1,850sq ft) from €1.85 million; two three-beds plus study 237sq m/2,553sq ft) from €2.8 million; one two-bed and one three-bed penthouse (147-443sq m/1,591-4,770sq ft) from €2.25 million. There are also some three-bed duplex townhouses (182–200sq m/1,962-2,151sq ft) from €1.75 still left in the current phase.

All apartments have enclosed balconies. High-end kitchens from O’Connors of Drumleck, Miele appliances and oak floors come as standard. Two-beds have one parking space, three-beds have two. Lansdowne Place facilities include a 24-hour concierge service, a gym, a sauna, a wellness centre, a cinema, a diningroom and a meeting room. Service charges for one-beds are from €4,212 annually and for two-beds from €6,444 annually. There are some show apartments with three more coming on in October. lansdowneplace.ie

[ New homes from €500,000 in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains ]

[ Home in Malahide estate purpose built for millionaires for €2.25m ]

[ Comer Group gets green light for 110 apartments in derelict 14-storey Sandyford block ]