New homes in Cork: Douglas three- and four-beds in latest stage of Bayly scheme

The latest phase at the Bayly development in Douglas, Cork, comes to market. Photograph: Brid O'Donovan

Launched last summer, Cairn’s first development in Cork, Bayly, is situated in the city’s chichi southern suburb, Douglas, about 10 minutes from the centre.

Cairn Homes currently has about 18 sites across Dublin and the commuter-belt counties of Kildare and Wicklow.

The housebuilder’s Bayly scheme comprises homes across all tenure types. Named after the Bayly family, whose historical roots in the area date from the 1600s, the development, which is for sale through Savills, will comprise a mix of three- and four-bedroom houses across two and three storeys along with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

As Cairn readies itself for the launch on March 22nd of phase three of the 193 houses in the scheme, 81 units have been sale agreed. April 26th meanwhile will see the arrival to the market of the 98 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments Cairn is developing at The View as part of the Government’s Croí Cónaithe affordable homes initiative.

Livingroom in four-bedroom house in the Bayly scheme in Douglas, Cork. Photograph: Brid O'Donovan

Kitchen of a three-bed house. Photograph: Brid O'Donovan

Designed by Meitheal Architects, the houses at Bayly have been constructed to sit into the contours of the site. The firm has worked previously with Cairn on a number of its other schemes including Clonburris in Clondalkin, Dublin 22; Linden Demesne in Maynooth, Co Kildare; and The Mills in Newcastle, Castletroy, Co Limerick.

For Cairn’s first venture in Cork the firm selected a redbrick front exterior with rendered gable walls as well as a smart layout that sees the stairs situated in the middle of the property, a floor plan layout that allows for the inclusion of a utility room in every house type as well as a guest WC at entrance level.

The show units have been fitted out by Cathy Angelini of Flamingo Interior Design, a Cork-based interior architect who previously worked in high-end kitchen design and spent several years running a vintage clothing shop in the city.

Principal bedroom in a three-bed house. Photograph: Brid O'Donovan

Bedroom three in the four-bedroom homes. Photograph: Brid O'Donovan

Play space at the Bayly scheme

The homes, which are A2 Ber-rated and should qualify for green mortgages, feature air-to-water heat pump technologies, and wardrobes and kitchens by Kube.

Phase three comprises about 30 homes, mainly three-beds with about six four-bedrooms in the mix.

Included are three-bedroom midterrace units of about 117sq m (1,259sq ft); three-bed end-terrace homes of about 116sq m (1,254sq ft); three-bed semi-ds about the same size as the end-terrace units and four-bedroom semidetached houses, from about 138sq m (1,485sq ft). Some of these have side access and are slightly roomier, measuring about 140sq m (1,504sq ft).

Prices for this tranche of homes have not yet been fixed. The first phase of development, which launched last June saw pricing for the three-bedroom houses (116sq m/1,249sq ft) starting from €445,000, while prices for four-beds (138sq m/1,485sq ft) started from €560,000.