Trump lambasts Kyiv and Europe over approach to ending Russia-Ukraine war

US president Donald Trump lambasted Kyiv and other European capitals for their approaches to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as Britain said US security guarantees for Ukraine were vital to ensure the Kremlin stuck to any peace deal.

Three days after he argued with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in front of reporters in the White House, Mr Trump denounced him for saying in a subsequent interview that an end to Europe’s biggest war since 1945 was “still very, very far away”.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing,” Mr Trump wrote on social media on Monday, a day after the Ukrainian leader discussed possible peace efforts with 18 mostly European counterparts in London.

“Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?” Mr Trump added.

He posted his message as British prime minister Keir Starmer was taking questions in the UK parliament about what he called his country’s readiness to play a “leading role” in a “coalition of the willing” to end the fighting in Ukraine “with, if necessary and together with others, boots on the ground and planes in the air.”

The extraordinary exchanges between Mr Trump, his vice-president JD Vance and Mr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office quashed plans for them to sign a deal for the US to take a share of Ukraine’s natural resources, which the White House claims would help deter Russia from attacking its pro-western neighbour if a peace deal was agreed.

Mr Starmer backed Mr Zelenskiy’s view that stronger guarantees are needed, however, and told Westminster it was vital to involve the US in a security settlement and said Europe should not try to go it alone in confronting Russia and other challenges.

“In fact, if anything, the past week has shown ... with total clarity that the US is vital in securing the peace we all want to see in Ukraine,” he said, warning that Russian president Vladimir Putin must know that breaching any deal would entail “severe risks”.

British officials did not back comments from French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot that a first step in a peace process could be a month-long “truce on air, sea and energy infrastructure would allow us to determine whether ... Putin is acting in good faith.”

The Kremlin on Monday repeated claims that Mr Zelenskiy does not want peace and that European peacekeepers in Ukraine would only fuel more conflict.