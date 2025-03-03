Q+A: Do I need planning permission for my home energy upgrades?

Samantha and Clive Ryan have been told to remove the insulation on their home in Kilnamanagh, Dublin, as it did not meet planning requirements. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There are a number of grants available in Ireland to upgrade the energy efficiency of homes.

These grants are administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and are a key plank of the Government’s commitment to retrofitting more properties.

A recent story highlighting how one South Dublin homeowner is now facing imprisonment or a €5,000 fine after being told his external wall insulation does not meet planning requirements has raised questions about the State scheme.

Clive Ryan spent €16,000 to have wraparound, external insulation installed on his home in Kilnamanagh in October 2018. He received a €4,000 SEAI grant for the works.

After having the work done, however, he was told by South Dublin County Council that the insulation did not meet planning requirements and must be taken down.

He is now in the process of applying for retention planning permission.

This may result in homeowners wondering if they need planning permission for home energy improvement works.

What grant options are available for retrofitting my home?

There are three grants available for home renovations and improvements that are administered by the SEAI.

The first is the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme for homes built before 2011 with a Ber of B3 or lower. Works must be completed by an SEAI-registered one-stop-shop provider and the grant amount will be paid directly to them. One-stop-shop providers offer homeowners all the services required for a complete home energy upgrade.

Under this grant you can claim for money off a large range of work, including internal and external insulation, heat pumps and windows, all of which must bring the house up to a B2 rating or higher.

The second is the Better Energy Homes and Solar PV (photovoltaic panels) grant, which covers similar works but does not require the overall Ber rating to be raised to a B2 and does not need to be done by a one-stop shop.

The third SEAI grant is the Warmer Homes Scheme for homes built before 2006 and occupied by owners in receipt of social welfare payments.

Full details on these grants is available here: https://www.seai.ie/grants/home-energy-grants

Do I need planning permission for any of these?

Some of these works may require planning permission from your local authority, but it is decided on a case-by-case basis.

If the work changes the external appearance of the building or render it inconsistent with the character of neighbouring structures it may require planning permission.

In some cases, it could be argued that works such as external insulation, solar panels or window changes could change the external appearance. If your home is in an architectural conservation area, or is a protected structure, it may also require planning permission.

How do I apply for planning permission for this?

The first step is to write to your local authority to confirm the work you are proposing to carry out is exempted from planning permission under section five of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

If it is not exempt, your local authority should be able to direct you on what planning applications need to be made. If you are unhappy with the council’s planning decision, you can appeal it to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks of the decision.

What could happen if I don’t check whether or not I need planning permission?

If you carry out work that requires planning permission, without having planning permission, you could face a fine of up to €5,000 or possible imprisonment.

However, if a genuine mistake has been made, it is possible to apply for planning permission to retain an unauthorised development. This permission can be refused, in which case, the unauthorised development will have to be demolished.