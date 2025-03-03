Aidan Keena’s penalty double helps St Patrick’s Athletic see off 10-man Derry City

Aidan Keena celebrates after scoring a second penalty for St Patrick's Athletic in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Derry City at Richmond Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 [A Keena 16 pen, 67 pen] Derry City 0

St Patrick’s Athletic’s title tilt is up and running thanks to a brace of penalties from Aidan Keena.

Stephen Kenny has a Premier League-bound striker in Mason Melia to use whenever he sees fit but the former Republic of Ireland manager was rewarded for keeping faith in Keena as Monday night football drew a healthy 4,476 crowd to Richmond Park.

Keena now has five goals from four Premier Division games with Monday’s pair coming from the spot, placing the first and belting the second past Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher.

There had been a developing theory that St Pat’s sluggish start to the campaign was down to wingers. Kenny has always loved a rapid, silky wide merchant. Think Zach Elbouzedi or Jake Mulraney in full flow. Or Derry City’s Michael Duffy during his glory days in Dundalk.

“The pitches are difficult in winter so our natural dribblers are challenged,” wrote Kenny in the match programme “but we must find a way of breaking defences down.”

Nothing slows a winger like traffic. After one win from St Pat’s opening three outings, Kenny changed up, benching Brandon Kavanagh to give Melia his first start since the teenager’s multimillion deal to Tottenham Hotspur was secured for January 2026.

Melia played off Keena in the 10 role, which allowed Elbouzedi and Mulraney hug the sidelines and torture Derry from several angles.

The system allowed Keena to score his fourth goal in as many games from a calmly rolled penalty in the 16th minute after Ben Doherty fouled Melia.

Referee Gavin Colfer appeared to miss the incident until the baying crowd, a linesman, or both, alerted him to the blatant contact.

Colfer’s next motion should have been to his pocket to produce a red card for Doherty. Derry’s luck would not hold.

Referee Gavin Colfer shows a red card to Carl Winchester of Derry City. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Keena was denied a second by Maher pushing his next shot for a corner after Chris Forrester’s sublime low pass cut Derry open.

With St Pat’s older striker doing his job, Melia caused problems dropping into pockets in front of the visiting defence. This prompted a reckless challenge by Carl Winchester in the 48th minute that gave Colfer no option but to send off the Northern Ireland international and book Tom Grivosti for wading into the ensuing melee. Melia was unharmed.

Elbouzedi profited the most from Derry being reduced to 10 men. Galloping down the right or left with Forrester controlling the tempo, St Pat’s look like title contenders again.

Another developing theory has Keena, with Melia in behind, being too much for teams to handle.

Derry were lucky to have a let-it-flow referee. When Kevin Holt thumped into Melia off the ball, Colfer waved play on.

When Connolly bundled Keena over moments later another penalty was the only reasonable call. This time Keena hammered his spot kick into the bottom corner.

The result leaves new Derry manager Tiernan Lynch, and a heap of signed players, searching for an identity.

The packed Monday schedule delivered some weird and wonderful results.

Early days, but the Premier Division has a topsy-turvy look with Shamrock Rovers bottom of the table and Derry just above them, while Drogheda United temporarily went top following a 1-0 defeat of Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Waterford actually finished the night in pole position as Keith Long’s side beat Cork City in the Munster derby.

Rovers, meanwhile, are winless from three after losing 2-1 away to Sligo Rovers and champions Shelbourne were held 1-1 in Galway.

Even stranger after four games, only Shels, Drogheda and Galway are undefeated.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Elbouzedi (Kazeem, 87), Forrester, McClelland, Mulraney (Power, 69); Keena (Kavanagh, 78), Melia (Carty, 87).

DERRY CITY: Maher; O’Reilly, Connolly, Holt, Doherty; Whyte (Harkin, 55), Diallo, Winchester; McMullan (Todd, 55), Hoban (Patten, 65), Duffy (Mullen, 73).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Other results

Bohemians 0 Drogheda United 1 [T Oluwa 17]

Galway United 1 [M Dyer 53] Shelbourne 1 [E Caffrey 52]

Sligo Rovers 2 [R Hutchinson 38, J Mahon 78] Shamrock Rovers 1 [G Burke 68]

Waterford 2 [P Amond 47, K White 87] Cork City 1 [A Nolan 8]