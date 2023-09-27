1,200 homes at Ballymore’s Sea Gardens in Bray lead new housing schemes in Wicklow

Sea Gardens lies on the north bank of the Dargle river on a 40-acre site that seamlessly connects Bray's cultural harbour area to the town centre.

Much of the “new season, new homes” talk in north Wicklow right now is focused on Bray, where a significant development of some 1,200 new homes has the potential to revitalise the whole town.

Sea Gardens lies on the north bank of the Dargle river, close to Bray harbour, on a 40-acre site that seamlessly connects the town’s cultural harbour area, and its 1.6km-long Victorian promenade, to the town centre.

Ballymore have taken inspiration form the character of 'old Bray', with its brick-fronted Victorian and Edwardian-style homes.

Given the significance of the site, developers Ballymore put much thought into what planners now call “placemaking”. The “garden-city” style layout is designed to enrich the coastal town with nine acres of parkland, including a five-acre central park, an original “nuns’ walk”, informal playing pitches and an urban square with market stalls and cafes.

Bray’s new neighbourhood will also include a linear park that will link Corke Abbey Valley Park to Bray Harbour, and an adjacent Great Lawn which will also feature a playground, an orchard, cafes and easy access to both the M11/M50 motorway and the coastal Dart line.

READ MORE

In designing the new homes, Ballymore have taken inspiration form the character of “old Bray”, with its brick-fronted Victorian and Edwardian-style homes, many of which form attractive terraces of three and four storeys high.

Terraced homes at Sea Gardens.

The initial offering at Sea Gardens will comprise a range of three- and four-bedroom family houses, and the four-bedroom plus study, extending to 1,819sq ft, particularly designed for growing families. The two- and three-bedroom duplexes, all with their own front door, are ideal for first-time buyers and those looking to downsize, according to Linda Mulryan-Condron, deputy managing director of Ballymore’s Irish operations.

The first phase of homes at Sea Gardens will be released this October, featuring 126 new homes with three- and four-bedroom houses starting from €625,000. A range of two- and three-bedroom duplexes will be released soon after.

“It’s going to be a fantastic place for anyone to put down roots and somewhere we hope will become a great example of a 21st century, connected, thriving, and happy neighbourhood,” said Ms Mulryan-Condron.

The desirability of north Wicklow as a lifestyle address continues to be reflected in the CSO statistics, which show the median price of a home in the Greystones area in July 2023 was €530,000. The highest median price by local authority area was €630,000, just a few miles away in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. The scheme will be sold by joint agents Savills and Dillon Marshall New Homes. seagardensballymore.com

Among the other Wicklow new-homes schemes with homes still for sale are:

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry

Dargle Demesne at the entrance to Powerscourt House: there are 27 detached properties.

Dargle Demesne at the entrance to Powerscourt House was always going to be a bit special, given its proximity to its heritage property neighbour. Selling through Knight Frank New Homes, there are 27 detached properties, from two- to five-bed, at prices from €1.1 million for the two-bed bungalow which extends to 106 sq m (1,141sq ft).

The top-of-the-range five-bed detached homes are priced from €1.795 million and are some 265 sq m (2,852sq ft) in size. Included in the price are flooring and fittings, an allowance package for appliances, tiling and fireplaces. Handcrafted kitchens and wardrobes are by Cawleys Furniture, with Silestone Worktops by Cosentino.

The first phase was completely sold out within weeks of its launch in April. Phase two is now available, with around half of the units already sold. dargledemesne.ie

[ Dargle Demesne: a new ‘garden suburb’ emerges at the gates of Powerscourt Estate ]

Fairfield, Greystones

Fairfield, Greystones: Durkan is offering two-bed, own-door apartments on the ground floor of a duplex block.

In Greystones, Durkan is offering two-bed, own-door apartments on the ground floor of a duplex block. The apartments run to some 79sq m (850sq ft) and unusually for apartments enjoy some private garden space to the front and rear. They are priced from €490,000, selling through DNG New Homes.

Also available are larger three-bed duplexes, suitable for growing families, of 122sq m (1,313sq ft), priced from €575,000.

Gemma Lanigan, partner with DNG New Homes, says the “very strong interest” shown in the scheme saw the first phase of 16 new homes being increased to 20 units within days of the development’s launch. Durkan has now released a small number of four-bedroom detached and semidetached houses. Prices will be firmed up at a later date, but advance bookings for the semidetached four-bedroom homes have settled around €900,000.

[ Greystones: More than 80 new apartments and duplexes from €490,000 ]

Bellevue, Delgany

Bellevue, Delgany: All 83 homes here have been built to provide at least an A2 energy rating.

Savills said the firm were “thrilled” to launch Bellevue, a scheme in Delgany which builds on developers D/Res Properties’ commitment to the creation of environmentally conscious communities. All 83 homes in Bellevue have been built to provide at least an A2 energy rating, incorporating air-to-water heat pumps and ventilation technology, which uses outgoing air to warm incoming air.

Selling through Savills, all of the three-bedroom terraced homes priced from €560,000 are gone, and just 10 new homes remain, including two three-bed semidetached houses and some four-bedroom semidetached units from €715,000, in addition to “a couple” of three-bedroom dormer bungalows. bellevuedelgany.ie

[ Launch of 82 new high-spec homes starting from €560,000 adds to Delgany’s reputation as ‘lifestyle destination’ ]

Struan Hill, Delgany

Struan Hill: large four- and five-bedroom homes.

This development of large four- and five-bedroom homes with double-height entrance halls and bespoke kitchens and bathrooms encompasses incredible views and is close to all the amenities which both Delgany Village (350m) and Greystones Village (3km) enjoy.

Selling through Savills, prices for the largest homes are up to €1.75 million – but according to the website, all but one remains to go sale-agreed. struanhill.ie

[ Struan Hill homes in Delgany, with views of ‘the playing fields of the gods’, from €1.1m ]

Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy

Willow Way at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy.

Altidore Gardens, on a hillside just west of the main Street in Newtownmountkennedy, is set on a stunning site with views of the Irish Sea and the surrounding hills. Selling through Sherry Fitzgerald New Homes, the first phase of Altidore Gardens, Willow Way, comprised of 69 three- and four-bed homes priced from €440,000 to €595,000, has all but completely sold out.

The second phase, Mere Park, is now being sold off the plans. An interesting aspect of the development for first-time buyers is that the price ceiling of properties for which they are eligible to avail of the Government’s help-to-buy scheme is €500,000, while it’s €475,000 for the first-home scheme in Co Wicklow. altidoregardens.ie

[ New homes to buy in Wicklow: From garden of Ireland to a lifestyle destination ]

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew

Tinakilly Park includes three-, four- and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties.

Recent improvements to the rail link between Wicklow Town and Dublin have led to a serious opening up of options for new-homes buyers. Tinakilly Park in Rathnew is close to Wicklow Town and its mainline train station, as well as the M11 motorway.

Selling through Hooke & MacDonald, the scheme includes three-, four- and five-bedroom detached and semidetached properties, starting at €430,000 for a three-bedroom home and rising to €500,000 for a four-bed, a significant discount on the prices commanded in South Dublin, some 20km distant. tinakillypark.ie

[ Tinakilly Park offers seclusion and a quick commute to Dublin, starting from €430,000 ]

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood

Causeway Meadows: 59 new homes ranging from two- to four-bedroom houses.

Causeway Meadows is a development of 59 new homes ranging from two- to four-bedroom houses. Selling through Knight Frank, the price is €525,000 for the four-bedroom end-of-terrace unit, which measures 124sq m (1,335 sq ft). The four-bedroom semidetached houses are priced from €535,000 and extend to 133sq m (1,432 sq ft).

Included in the sale prices are fitted wardrobes and contemporary kitchens by Celtic Kitchens. Integrated kitchen appliances are included, subject to signing contracts within 21 days.

[ New homes set against the Wicklow Mountains in Roundwood from €450,000 ]

Strand View and Ulysses, Bray

Coonan New Homes is taking only cancellations on its one- and two-bedroom apartments, which start at €450,000 on the Bray seafront. The location is second to none with magnificent marine views.

There is a final one-bedroom unit in the nearby Ulysses development priced at €475,000.

[ New homes to buy in Wicklow: From garden of Ireland to a lifestyle destination ]

Sorrel Wood, Blessington

Sorrel Wood: two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in Blessington.

Sorel Wood is a development of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in Blessington, Co Wicklow, selling through Coonan New Homes. Phase one includes 15 three-bedroom houses of 116sq m (1,253sq ft) – including mid-terrace, end-of-terrace and semidetached units.

Leanne Loughman of agents Coonan said prices for the three-bedroom mid-terrace, end-of-terrace and semidetached units range from €425,000 to €465,000. Four-bedroom semidetached units are priced from €485,000 to €500,000. Phase one is sold out, but Will Coonan is currently taking names for cancellations.

[ New homes a stone’s throw from Blessington Lakes from €425,000 ]

Archers Wood, Delgany

The three and four-bedroom houses at Archers Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow.

Cairn Homes is releasing four five-bed detached homes as part of its popular Archers Wood development. Pricing is from €1.175 million, selling through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh.

The properties are part of a total of 24 homes which comprise the final launch from the scheme, located outside Delgany village in Co Wicklow. archerswood.ie

[ ‘Luxury’ detached five-bed new homes in Delgany from €1.175m ]

Churchlands

Churchlands, located in Delgany, is the location of these substantial, four-bedroom homes, to be launched in the autumn phase of this development by local builder Wood Group homes. Wood Group has now built much of the present Greystones, and the company’s work over decades has stood the test of time. The four-beds are priced from €600,000, selling through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. churchlandsdelgany.ie

[ New homes to buy in Wicklow: From garden of Ireland to a lifestyle destination ]

Littlebrook, Delgany

Sherry Fitzgerald New Homes are to offer a new phase of Littlebrook, close to Delgany Village, as part of this autumn’s new-homes launches. The houses are a mix of three- and four-bedroom semidetached and three-bed detached homes. Prices to be confirmed. littlebrook.ie

[ Delgany three-bedroom semi-detached houses from €550,000 in latest Littlebrook release ]

Mariners Point, Wicklow Town

Mariner’s Point takes advantage of the coastal and marine aspects of Wicklow Town in a development of three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. In all there are just 11 houses, selling through joint agents Savills and REA Forkin, with prices yet to be confirmed.