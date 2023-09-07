New homes a stone’s throw from Blessington Lakes from €425,000

Address : Sorrel Wood, Blessington, Co Wicklow Price : €425,000 Agent : Coonan Property

Cairn Homes is releasing the first 25 properties of Sorrel Wood, a new development of three- and four-bedroom homes outside Blessington, Co Wicklow, on Saturday, September 9th.

The scheme is at the foot of the Wicklow mountains and near Blessington lakes, a serene picnic spot complete with popular walking and cycling routes. This side of town has seen a lot of new development and offers convenient access to the N81 road to nearby Naas and Dublin.

This release, selling through Coonan properties, will include 15 three-bedroom houses (116sq m/1,253sq ft) – including midterrace, end-of-terrace and semidetached units – starting from €425,000; and 10 four-bedroom semidetached houses starting from €485,000.

There are two types of semidetached four-beds, one with a front hall, with an area of (138sq m/1,486sq ft) and the second with side entry, which measures 140sq m (1,503sq ft).

Sorrel Wood is built on the lands of the long-destroyed Downshire House, the remains of which have been preserved and incorporated into the site, as well as some estate walls.

Tall windows at the front of these A2-rated homes add light to the sittingroom and main bedroom in all the houses, which have extra-high ceilings and excellent storage space, with the understairs area linked to the utility and a small closet in the hall for coats and bags.

The kitchens are by Nolans, with forest-green wooden units and brushed brass handles; a wood reveal on the side of the doors adds interest. Integrated appliances are by Teka, and the majority of the houses will have an island in the kitchen, with the sink unit and counters a pale grey composite.

Views from the upstairs windows of the bedrooms take in the hills above the lakes and in the four-bed house the principal bedroom has a dressing niche with wardrobes. Principal bedrooms have an en suite and there’s also a decent sized family bathroom with a pressure shower. The bathrooms come tiled with heated towel rails.

The lakes will be a strong draw for many buyers, with the greenway around it and the opportunity for watersports at Avon Rí and the sailing club

A benefit for new homeowners here will be the park, which is planned as part of the development and will include pitches, tennis courts, a fitness trail, a bowling green and a playground, as well as the abundance of open spaces dotted throughout the scheme.

As well as easy access to the N81 and the M50, there’s a Dublin Bus route from the town to the city centre. There are plenty of business parks and large employers around Naas, a 15-minute drive away, and for schools while there are several primary options, including a Gaelscoil, a national school and an Educate Together. There is only one second-level school in the town, so students may have to travel to Naas or Kilcullen.

Blessington has a fine range of shopping options, and it is truly blessed with its natural amenities. The lakes will be a strong draw for many buyers, with the greenway around it and the opportunity for watersports at Avon Rí and the sailing club. The Wicklow mountains are on the town’s doorstep, offering endless hiking options and for those seeking a gentler stroll, Russborough House and gardens are on the outskirts of the town.