Launch of 82 new high-spec homes starting from €560,000 adds to Delgany’s reputation as ‘lifestyle destination’

The development of north Wicklow as a fashionable “lifestyle destination” continues with the launch of Bellevue Hill, a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom sustainably-built homes in Delgany village.

The D/Res Properties scheme of 82 new homes derives its name from that given by the La Touche family in the 1700s to their favourite country retreat, which enjoyed a fine, picturesque setting overlooking Delgany village with views out to the Irish Sea beyond.

It is a choice location, within walking distance of two national schools and Delgany village, with its high walls, artisan butchers and bakery, organic grocers and the Bear Paw Deli.

Gemma Moore of selling agents Savills says that, while the homes officially launch this week with open viewing from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, she has been quietly selling off the plans, with more than a third of the development already sold.

The new homes range from three-bedroom mid-terraces to four- and five-bedroom houses, clad with a specially developed “smoky” colour brick and soft beige rendering. The look is easy on the eye and blends in with the mature trees which border the development. The windows are double-glazed and all houses have an A2 energy rating; heat pumps and heat exchangers come as standard.

The new homes have paved front parking spaces with large, glazed patio doors to private back gardens.

Interiors are bright and enjoy a high specification. All four- and five-bedroom houses come with a contemporary McNally Kitchen in a platinum-grey shaker style. All three-bedroom homes are also fitted with McNally Kitchens, this time in matt green with stone worktops and splashback. The specification includes an integrated oven, microwave, hob, dishwasher and a fridge/freezer, although this is subject to signing contracts within 21 days.

Aideen Leahy, creative design director at D/Res Properties, says the designs for the interiors, which also include contemporary doors and wooden staircase details, took two years to develop.

The houses are also built to accommodate solar panels on the roof, with space for batteries to store electricity which can be used or sold back to the national grid. Robbie McGrath, head of sustainability at D/Res, says: “The intention with solar is that the electricity would be used by the house, [such as] an electric car which can use or store and give back power when necessary, stored in a battery in the house or sold to the grid, in that order.”

The design has been intended to incorporate a local network which would allow residents to buy and sell electricity from one another, as opposed to selling excess to the grid. “The Revenue Commissioners are still working on the rules about how that will operate, but we wanted these houses to have the potential to be part of that, when it comes,” says McGrath.

Prices begin at €560,000 for the three-bedroom mid-terrace homes (from 116sq m/1,243sq ft), and €715,000 for the larger detached four-beds (from 190sq m/2,042sq ft).