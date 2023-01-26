New homes set against the Wicklow Mountains in Roundwood from €450,000

Address : Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow Price : €450,000 Agent : Knight Frank

It’s hard to believe but there were only 19 houses in the whole of Roundwood, Co Wicklow, in 1837 despite the village – which was known for a time as Leitrim – dating all the way back to 1250.

Generally regarded as one of the highest villages in Ireland, as it rises to 230m above sea level, the Wicklow spot has become something of a haven for walkers and hikers against the backdrop of the Wicklow Mountains.

Some of the most popular climbs such as Lugnaquilla, Djouce Mountain, Luggala and the Sugarloaf are all within easy reach.

For home and hybrid working, the place is somewhat of a magnet for those who wish to have a better work-life balance and this has been the target market for a new development by Beakonshaw at Causeway Meadows, which is the first new development for some time in the charming Wicklow settlement.

The development of 59 new homes also includes a village green with retail units. Facilities include new cycle paths and footpaths connecting the development to the centre of Roundwood itself.

A pedestrian footbridge links to the Vartry Reservoir Loop which has a number of nice walks and for adrenaline junkies the local Special Ops Outdoor Adventures offers themed paintball or airsoft games.

Roundwood itself is home to some good eateries and coffee shops including the latest offering from former Avoca managing director Simon Pratt, The Roundwood Stores. The grocery and bakery has a small cafe space selling just about every artisan produce available – with super focaccia – and has become a popular spot after rambling for local hikers.

It takes about an hour to drive to Dublin city centre – and a similar time frame by train, so for those with the option to work from home or through a hybrid scenario, it offers the best of both worlds.

The scheme consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments along with three- and four-bedroom terraced and semidetached homes ranging in size from 108sq m (1,163sq ft) to 136.5sq m (1,469sq ft).

Estate agent Knight Frank is now launching 20 properties offering a mixture of terrace, end-of-terrace, semidetached and detached houses with prices ranging from €450,000 to €570,000. The entire development, designed by Smith and Kennedy Architects, is expected to be fully completed within the next year.

The A2-rated homes have high efficiency heat pumps and excellent levels of insulation coupled with Aluclad double-glazed windows by Munster Joinery.