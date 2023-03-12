New homes to buy in Wicklow: From garden of Ireland to a lifestyle destination

Aerial view of Wicklow, including Bray Head: North Wicklow is now not so much a suburb, as a lifestyle destination. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Should you live in north Wicklow you could be forgiven for believing there is no shortage of construction and no more fashionable “lifestyle” address in the State.

Greystones, and its smaller sibling Delgany, now stretches from sandy beaches and the harbour marina to the N11, incorporating boutique shops and restaurants, parks, woodlands, and golf and tennis clubs. The wider area is now not so much a suburb, as a lifestyle destination.

Estate agents and builders are quick to point to the number of schools, the abundance of sports and social clubs, from bridge to sailing which are enjoyed by the established communities. Leisure centres at Bray, Greystones and Wicklow, walking trails in the foothills of the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains are all regularly mentioned, as are of course the fast transport links to Dublin, including the Dart.

With an emphasis on lifestyle, the making of sustainable communities is now being extended through the villages of Newtownmountkennedy, Ashford and Wicklow, tucked into folds of gently undulating green hills, linked by bus, rail and road connectivity.

All new builds must be A-rated but buyers will familiarise themselves with terms such as air-to-water heat pumps, solar PV panels and ultra-insulation, in order to boost the heat and beat the bills.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the highest median, or midpoint, price of homes in the State, in December 2022, was €625,000 just up the road in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. In the Wicklow A63 Eircode area, which includes Greystones and Newtownmountkennedy, the median price was €534,999, while in the Wicklow, A67 area, the median price was considerably lower at €361,350. The figures indicate there is considerable value still to be had in the wider north Wicklow area.

There is a broad range of units on the market to suit all types of buyer, from one-bed apartments to three-bed semis to five-bed detached homes on corner plots.

A range of three and four-bedroom houses are available at Hawkins Wood, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Greystones, Hawkins Wood

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Year-round, early morning swims at the Cove in Greystones, with good coffee available from Rise, the social enterprise cafe overlooking the bathing place, is a good way to make friends in Greystones. It is a brisk walk via the coastal Quarterdeck, from Hawkins Wood but if sea swimming is not your thing, the Charlesland running track and gym, Shoreline Leisure with its pool and sauna, or the rugby and tennis clubs are all nearby. Cairn Homes is continuing its development of A-rated homes at Hawkins Wood with prices ranging from €560,000 for three-bedroom semi-detached houses with four-bedroom semis from €680,000 and four-bedroom detached homes from €725,000.

A computer-generated image of the new homes at Kingstone Manor, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Greystones, Kingstone Manor

Agent: Savills

At Killincarrig, midway between Greystones and Delgany, is Kingstone Manor, a development of just 10 terraced houses from Orchid Homes, through Savills.

The A-rated family homes are close to boutiques, restaurants, bakeries and shops. Greystones beach is also just a walk away. There is an excellent range of creches, primary and senior schools within walkable distance from Kingstone Manor. The location brings together the best of all that Greystones and Delgany has to offer. Potential buyers are being asked to register their interest in advance of the launch of the homes, with prices on application.

Greystones, Fairfield

Agent: DNG New Homes

Durkan is developing Fairfield, a collection of luxurious houses, duplexes and apartments, off New Road, close to the heart of Greystones village, bordered by mature family homes. Fairfield will cater for all stages of life, whether you are starting off, trading down or looking for a family home. On offer are two and three-bedroom apartments, three-bed duplexes, and four-bedroom semidetached and detached homes. Sizes range from about 79sq m to 240sq m (850sq ft-2,583sq ft). Prices soon from DNG New Homes.

Archers Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Delgany, Archers Wood

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Archers Wood in Delgany is already selling like hot cakes. Now a new phase of three and four-bedroom family homes is being launched, priced from €540,000. Situated on an elevated site at the edge of Delgany village with its famous bakery and butchers, Archers Wood boasts energy-efficient houses in a sustainable and natural setting, aimed at families looking to put down roots.

Newtownmountkennedy, Altidore Gardens

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The first phase of Altidore Gardens located in Newtownmountkennedy is Glendarragh, a development of 69, three and four-bedroom family homes. The principles of “place making”, sustainability, innovation and connectedness are to the fore with a landscaped and biodiverse linear park at its heart. Community facilities include cycle and running lanes, an outdoor gym, outdoor play areas and a community micro grid allowing homeowners to sell electricity back to the grid or reduce their bills. Prices soon from agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Delgany, Churchlands

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Wood Group Homes is offering a limited release of four-bedroom homes in its Churchlands development, situated between Delgany and Greystones. Each home will achieve the new “nZEB” (nearly zero energy building) standard and an A2 Ber (building energy rating). Priced from €585,000, the outstanding feature here is the quality of build with local builder Wood Group having built many well-regarded estates in the area over the last half-century. All homes have excellent finishes selected in conjunction with interior design consultant Eily Roe, and architects PD Lane.

Littlebrook, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Delgany, Littlebrook

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

These three and four-bedroom homes on the edge of Delgany village caused something of a stir when they were launched late last year. Terraced, semi-detached and detached family homes are available from €540,000.

Delgany, Barnfield

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Barnfield is an enclave of just six, four-bedroom homes in a small cul-de-sac setting at the edge of the village. The houses are finished in stone and render elevations under slate roofs with maintenance-free uPVC fascias and soffits and triple-glazed windows. Equestrian, health and fitness pursuits and forest walks are an added attraction. There are also extensive cycle paths to Greystones.

For commuting there is direct access to the N11 leading to the M11 and M50, bus routes including the Aircoach direct to Dublin Airport and the Dart park-and-ride facility is nearby at Greystones. Prices soon from agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

A computer-generated image of the new homes at Ushers Glen, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Ashford, Ushers Glen

Agent: Savills

Builders Glenveagh are behind Ushers Glen, just off the main M11 motorway, which links the Sunny Southeast with the M50 and Dublin city centre.

Motorists can reach the M50 in under 20 minutes, and Wicklow town in less than 12 minutes. A direct regular bus route into the city is available for commuters, or the intercity service at Wicklow and the Dart at Greystones.

Some 117 homes are available from two, three and four-bed houses and two and three-bed houses and duplexes. The homes qualify for the Government’s shared equity First Homes Scheme (FHS) and the Help-to-buy (HTB) scheme. Prices on application from agents Savills.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow

Rathnew, Tinakilly Park

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Forkin

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew is a five-minute drive from the railway station with regular commuter services to Dublin. It is also just a few minutes more to the county town of Wicklow with its public leisure centre with swimming pool and associated facilities.

Three and four-bedroom houses are being brought to the market by builders D/RES Properties through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and REA Forkin. Three-bedroom houses start from €430,000 with four-bedroom houses from €500,000.

Bray, Strand View and Ulysses apartments

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Strand View and Ulysses Apartments are a development of A-rated apartments overlooking Bray Promenade and beach.

Strand View, Bray, Co Wicklow

Strand View contains 39 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a number of which offer uninterrupted views out to sea. They are priced from €480,000. One remaining two-bedroom penthouse apartment is available at €675,000.

Ulysses apartments, Bray, Co Wicklow

Ulysses is an adjacent development of just four luxury one-bedroom apartments enjoying uninterrupted views of the stunning Bray beach and blue waters. All apartments are dual-aspect with a rear balcony or terrace facing west on to the rear courtyard with patio area, water feature and an array of plants, trees and flowers. The Ulysses Seafront apartments are priced from €500,000.

Bray, Bray Head Hotel apartments

Agent: DNG New Homes

The former Bray Head Hotel is being transformed into a new development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, many of which will have the kind of panoramic coastal views normally associated with the “millionaires’ row” homes at nearby Killiney Hill or in Dalkey. The location also benefits from its proximity to Bray Dart station and the town itself. These new apartments are scheduled for launch in late spring and the selling agents are DNG New Homes. Prices soon from DNG New Homes.

Rathnew, Meadow Haven

Agent: Knight Frank

A range of terraced, end-of-terrace and semi-detached three-bedroom houses are available for sale now at Meadow Haven in Rathnew. Developed by Beakonshaw, the scheme comprises a total of 18 A2-rated units with prices starting from €430,000.

Roundwood, Causeway Meadows

Agent: Knight Frank

The first 20 units at Causeway Meadows in the attractive village of Roundwood are available for sale with prices starting from €450,000. Upon completion, the scheme by Beakonshaw will comprise a total of 50 three and four-bedroom houses, all of which will have an A2 Ber rating.

Enniskerry, Dargle Demesne

Agent: Knight Frank

The first tranche out of a total of 27 three, four and five-bedroom detached houses will be offered to the market shortly at Dargle Demesne, a new scheme by Hayfield and Westin Homes near the picturesque village of Enniskerry. Prices soon from agent Knight Frank.