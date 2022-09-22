Struan Hill homes in Delgany, with views of ‘the playing fields of the gods’, from €1.1m

Address : Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Savills

A former editor of The Irish Times, R M “Bertie” Smyllie, frequently referred to Delgany Golf Club as the “Elysian fields” – in Greek mythology the playing fields of the gods, where fallen heroes went to indulge their favourite pastimes.

The verdant swathes of the golf club are still there, of course, while many of the more ordinary fields between the golf club and the sea at Greystones have become fashionable north Wicklow addresses such as Elsinore, Delgany Wood, Bellvue, Sillan and now Struan Hill.

Struan Hill is named after a large Georgian house which has been retained and extended in the new development. It is one of those heritage properties around Delgany village that the online Greystones Guide says “wouldn’t look out of place on the hills of Killiney”.

The new development of expansive homes, well spaced on Struan Hill’s grounds, offers sweeping views across the Three Trouts river valley, itself a protected Special Area of Conservation. In one direction the views take in Smyllie’s beloved golf course set against Bellevue Hill, while to the east beyond Greystones the wide expanse of the Irish Sea is a swathe of ever-changing blues.

Struan Hill now offers a bespoke collection of 14 large four- and five-bedroom, A-rated detached houses with the original heritage house to be offered as a five-bedroom home of about 460sq m (about 5,000sq ft).

The 14 new houses range in size from 232sq m for the smaller four-bedroom homes with prices of €1.1 million, to the larger five-bedroom homes of up to 311sq m which start from €1.45 million.

The impact of Struan Hill is the amount of “house envy” the development is set to create, according to Gemma Moore of the Savills agency.

The showhouse features a strikingly large hall with a herringbone oak floor, a bespoke staircase leading to a gallery landing and five bedrooms, four of which are doubles. Two of the doubles are en suite while the main also has a walk-in wardrobe.

Downstairs, off the hall are a large sittingroom, bathroom, cloakroom, and a sumptuously fitted out kitchen-diningroom – off which are another livingroom, a utility room and a garage which is wired for conversion to a home office.

While the homes are spacious, the wow factor is the quality of finish including Silestone quartz worktops in kitchens designed by SM Wood Design, Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware in the bathrooms and triple-glazed, aluminium windows by Carlson.

Downstairs heating is underfloor and the system is aided by an air source heat pump. The homes are wired for external CCTV, with the showhouse, fitted out by Elk House interiors, containing a monitoring station in the utility room.

Struan Hill is 1km from the N11/M11 corridor and less than 3km from the Dart park and ride at Greystones. Delgany village retains a rural feel with well-preserved shopfronts. About 350m from Struan Hill is the Firehouse Bakery and the Delgany grocer while Farrellys craft butcher’s storefront is running out of space for annual awards. The Bear Paw delicatessen is ever popular while guests are welcomed at the very traditional Horse and Hound. Meanwhile, the newly reopened Wicklow Arms is feeding small armies of locals and visitors, especially on busy weekends.

Struan Hill also faces across the Three Trouts river to the Church of Ireland parish church which was completed in 1789. The clock is wound by hand twice a week and strikes the hour on the hour, 24/7. The church archive contains records of clergymen going back to the 1200s. But an even older church and graveyard nearby reflects an early Christian settlement dating back to the 7th century. It, and the area at Stylebawn, is also believed to be the main burial site of an army of thousands led by Viking king Sitric who was defeated by Gaelic king Ugaire.

Delgany is that rare thing, a heritage village which has retained its character while becoming part of a larger conurbation that includes Greystones with its array of sports clubs, schools and new marina village.