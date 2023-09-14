‘Luxury’ detached five-bed new homes in Delgany from €1.175m

Address : Archers Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €540,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes & Kelly Walsh

A total of 24 homes are set to be released as part of the final launch from the Cairn-built Archers Wood development located outside Delgany village in Co Wicklow on Saturday, September 16th.

“Nestled between the Wicklow Mountains and the Irish Sea,” as the marketing brochure highlights, the location speaks for itself with the beach a four-minute drive away and mountains hikes a 15-minute walk away.

Archers Wood – a scheme of three-, four- and five-bed houses – benefits from its proximity to the established village of Delgany, with the Horse and Hound pub and the Bear Paw cafe among many other amenities, as well as the vibrant town of Greystones, which is just a three-minute drive away.

This, the latest launch of the scheme through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Kelly Walsh, includes: eight three-bed mid-terrace units (119sq m/1,280sq ft) from €540,000; 10 four-bed semi-detached units (141sq m/1,518sq ft) from €665,000; two four-bed detached units (140sq m/1,516 sq ft) from €760,000; and four five-bed detached units from €1.175 million.

From the outside, Archers Wood homes have an attractive and timeless aesthetic; terracotta-coloured roof tiles reflect the arts-and-crafts architectural heritage of the area, and the end-of-terrace, semidetached and detached units have bay windows. All of the properties have been highly insulated and have an A2 energy rating.

The “luxury” detached five-beds, which Cairn are calling The Seaview Collection, are unique to this launch and are somewhat of a showpiece of the overall development.

These properties are set out over three levels, and benefit from Juliette balconies offering sea views from the livingroom and the main bedroom. They exhibit bespoke design features, according to Cairn, including a hand-painted kitchen.

It is laid out with a double en suite bedroom and a second double bedroom (which the developer suggests could be used as a TV room) on the ground floor, with a WC and a store room, while the main living areas are on the first floor, leading out to the back garden.

Seaview Collection, five-bed back garden

Kitchen

The first floor consists of a livingroom and a large open plan kitchen/diningroom with a pantry. The main bedroom suite is on the second floor, with a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite, as well as the main bathroom and two further double bedrooms.

The layouts of the three- and four-bed properties don’t stray too far from the norm. With the three-bed mid-terrace unit, for example, the livingroom sits to the front of the ground floor with an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear, off which is a utility room. There is also a WC in the hallway. The four-beds mirror this formation, with a larger floor area.

Entering a four-bed semi-detached unit, the space feels airy thanks to high ceilings. The livingroom benefits from a bay window with a built-in bench for seating. Further down the hall is a WC; all bathrooms come fitted with tiling, sanitary ware and heated towel rails. Flooring is not included as standard.

The kitchen/living/diningroom is a bright space with light from French doors out to the garden and a second window. The kitchens are contemporary with grey wooden units, quartz countertops, an island and integrated Neff appliances. The utility room is off the kitchen offering additional storage space.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms to the front of the house and the en suite main bedroom and a single bedroom to the rear, with the main bathroom off the central landing. All the double bedrooms have Shaker-style fitted wardrobes.

As well as having access to an array of sea and land pursuits on your doorstep at Archers Wood, there are also seven primary schools in the surrounding area and four secondary schools, including St David’s Holy Faith, Temple Carrig and the SEK International School.

Living space

Livingroom

Bedroom

The three and four-bedroom houses at Archers Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Donal Murphy Photography

As well as an array of sports clubs, including for rowing, sailing, rugby, tennis and GAA, there are three golf courses nearby at Druid’s Glen, Greystones and Delgany.

For trips to Dublin city centre, Greystones Dart station is a four-minute drive from Archers Wood. Located off junction 11 on the M11, it takes as little as 35 minutes to drive to St Stephen’s Green, depending on traffic, and 23 minutes to reach Dundrum Town Centre.