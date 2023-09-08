What will €145,000 buy in US, France, Italy, South Africa and Connemara?

A timeshare in this Colorado apartment gets two priority weeks in winter and two in summer

United States: Colorado

Fractional ownership of this three-bedroom apartment in the Christie Club gets two priority weeks in winter and two in summer. Amenities include a concierge service, a shuttle bus to town and the airport, boot dryers, ski lockers and ski valet. Activities include skiing, hiking and relaxing in the heated pool and spa/health and fitness centre with access to the owners’ lounge. Price: $151,000/€140,072. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Ireland: Connemara

lettermore cottage

Though it’s hard to see among the stony coastline, this one-bedroom cottage sits on a large site of almost 10 hectares (24.3 acres). There is excellent redevelopment potential as there are various other ruins on the site which has access to seven beaches, and is located 7km from Lettermore village. It will be auctioned on October 25th. Price: AMV €145,000. Agent: dng.ie

France: Charente

This three-bed house in Charente has plenty of old-world charm

Situated in Mansle, this three-bedroom house extends to 119sq m and is less than 2km from the shops. It retains its old-world charm with overhead beams in a rustic kitchen and principal bedroom while a large sandstone fireplace takes centre stage in the livingroom. It has a large garage and patio and is well maintained. Price: €145,000. Agent: tic-ruffec.com

Italy: Tuscany

This Tuscan stone house boasts lovely views of the surrounding areas

Located in Bagni di Lucca, this typical stone house extends to 100sq m. Set over two floors with a mezzanine, floors are connected by an internal staircase and each floor also has its own separate entrance. Laden with charm and character, it has one bedroom, double glazing, a wood-burning stove and lovely views of the surrounding areas. Price: €150,000. Agent: italianhousesforsale.com

South Africa: Gauteng

This three-bed home in Gauteng comes with a swimming pool

This three-bedroom house extends to a considerable 228sq m with a brick to blend into its “bushveld” terrain. Enveloped by the Boskruin Koppie nature reserve, it is aimed at nature lovers due to its views from a balcony and location. The property, which has a double garage and manicured gardens, also has an outdoor swimming pool. Price: 2.85m ZAR/€138,038. Agent: sothebysrealty.com