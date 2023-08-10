Central turnkey terrace in Stoneybatter for €550,000

Address : 6 St Joseph's Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The period two-bed redbrick at number 6 St Joseph’s Road in Stoneybatter offers more space than the majority of two-beds in the sought-after area of Dublin city, extending to a decent 89sq m (958sq ft). The space is reflected in the price, however, seeking €550,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. The C3-rated home is on a charming street across from the Church of the Holy Family, just a short stroll from the myriad coffee shops and eateries of the village.

Laura and Ger, who bought the house for €480,000 in 2019, according to the Property Price Register, say they will miss the vibrant neighbourhood when they move to a bigger home closer to their relatives to better accommodate their growing family. They say the nearby TU Dublin campus at Grangegorman has been a godsend for them, providing green, open spaces and a playground where their toddler can play.

Number six looks very pretty from the road with three white-framed sash windows on its facade, a fenced-in front yard replete with flowers and a black and terracotta diamond-tiled entryway in front of the arched front door.

The entrance hallway features a two-tone wall – with dusky pink on the bottom and bright white on the top – and maple hardwood floors, which the current owners had installed. The lightwood floor continues into the adjoined reception rooms to the right off the hall.

The livingroom sits to the front of the property with pale-grey walls which are white above a picture rail. The owners had a stove fitted to heat the space, with alcoves on either side of the chimney breast where a TV stand and shelves currently live.

The owners removed the double doors that separated this room from the second reception room, creating a dual-aspect space which allows the light to flow better.

The second reception room is in use as a study, however, Ger’s desk is actually a dining table that they pull into the centre of the room when they’re entertaining. The room looks out to the back courtyard and has a lovely fireplace with a copper inset and period tiles.

The kitchen is to the rear of the house in a previously added extension. It is a long space with cream, wooden units and a wooden countertop with a large window over the sink overlooking the rear courtyard. The floor here is linoleum, in a wood-effect herringbone pattern.

The bathroom is beyond the kitchen and although the tiling is a little dated, the full-size bath has come in handy to bathe their toddler, Laura says. Outside, the rear courtyard runs parallel to the kitchen. Where the ground was formerly loose stone, Ger and Laura had click-clack wood-effect tiles fitted, which are much better for little feet to run around on. There is a nice flower bed here, complete with rose bushes, and a bike rack and storage area, cleverly hidden behind a pulley bamboo blind.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is to the front; it’s a generous size as it commands the entire width of the first floor to the front of the property, and also has built-in wardrobes along one wall. The second bedroom is also a double, although you would have to remove one of the built-in wardrobes to slot in a double bed.

From the back window you can see Marlet’s student accommodation on Prussia Street in the process of being built. The building closest to St Joseph’s Street does not exceed two floors so, luckily for a prospective buyer, does not block light from the rear of the property.

Planning permission has also been secured for the addition of a third bedroom and a shower room on the first floor, above the kitchen extension. The permission will expire in October 2026.