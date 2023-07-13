Escape to the country from €125,000 in Galway, Wexford, Cork and more

Ballydonegan Lower, Allihies, Co Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill West Cork

Price: €245,000

Located a 15-minute walk from the West Cork village of Allihies, this four-bedroom house enjoys a lovely beachside setting on the Beara Peninsula. With a vaulted ceiling in the livingroom, it’s in good nick and has a detached garage/workshop adjacent. It is close to the world renowned Dzogchen Beara retreat centre and walking trails, plus a number of historical and archaeological sites.

Plus: Stunning setting by the sea

Minus: Ber of G will need to be addressed – but SEAI grants are available

Gethings Cottage

Gethings Cottage, Cummerduff, Gorey, Co Wexford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

Price: AMV €125,000

To be auctioned on July 27th, this quaint cottage sits on over an acre of mature gardens and retains old features such as a large traditional fireplace with a crane that was used for cooking over the open fire. It has two bedrooms downstairs and a third in the loft overhead. There are some wonderful old outhouses offering potential for conversion and it’s located 8km from Carnew village.

Plus: Good value with potential

Minus: Ber of G needs attention – but SEAI grants are available

20 River Valley

20 River Valley, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Agent: REA Donohoe Spring

Price: €200,000

Situated on a third of an acre, this 150 sq m log cabin faces the river in a gated forest setting on the banks of the Shannon-Erne blueway. Constructed in 2006 of Finnish Lapland pine, the property has a shingle roof and a large mezzanine leads to a fine balcony with riparian views. With a private wooded area to the rear, it has a modern condensing oil burner and solid fuel stove giving a Ber of B3.

Plus: Lovely riverside setting

Minus: Annual management fees are €1,206

Shanballymore

Shanballymore, Dunmore, Co Galway

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hanley

Price: €239,000

If there’s an inner farmer in you, this house lies on 16 acres with stables that are in excellent condition. Part of this three-bedroom period house originally dates from the 1800s with a second storey added in the 1920s. It has solid pitch-pine flooring throughout the ground floor and a reconditioned Stanley range. With bucolic views for miles, it has a courtyard to the rear with outbuildings, a two-bay hay shed and also has its own spring water supply.

Plus: Lots of room for ponies

Minus: Ber is G – but the property could benefit from an SEAI grant

Derryinver

Derryinver, Letterfrack, Co Galway

Agent: Michelle Burke Auctioneer and Letting Agent

Price: €359,000

With views to Diamond Hill, the Twelve Bens and an expanse of the Atlantic, this three-bedroom house dates from the 1950s. It sits on a half-acre site that also has a derelict “Quigley’s Cottage” dating from pre-famine times. It is minutes from Ballinakill pier, where you can launch or keep a boat, and you can also pick wild mussels at low tide in the area. Extending to 126 sq m, it could do with upgrading and lies near three equestrian centres.

Plus: Stunning setting and comes with an old cottage

Minus: Ber is F – but there are grants available through SEAI

Ashmount

Ashmount, Killeshin Road, Co Carlow

Agent: Jordan Town and Country Estates

Price: €550,000

Approached via electric gates, this detached house extends to a considerable 232sq m. With four bedrooms – all of which are en suite – and three reception rooms, there’s room for a large family on the 0.7 acre private site, which is sheltered by banks of mature trees. A detached garage extending to 37 sq m sits adjacent to the property, which is a short walk to Carlow town centre.

Plus: Sizeable house on a large site

Minus: Ber is D2 and some bathrooms would benefit from upgrading

Errisbeg

Errisbeg, Roundstone, Co Galway

Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce

Price: €575,000

Perched on an elevated site at the base of Errisbeg Mountain, this detached C2-rated five-bedroom house extends to a generous 244sq m. With a livingroom and conservatory on the ground floor, a further large livingroom lies upstairs that has panoramic views over both Gurteen and Dogs Bay – two of the finest beaches in the locality. Lying on an acre site, it is five minutes’ drive to the popular village of Roundstone and 20 minutes from Clifden, the capital of Connemara.

Plus: Stunning location overlooking both Gurteen and Dog’s Bay

Minus: Grounds would benefit from further planting

Tonaraha West

Tonaraha West, Carrowholly, Westport, Co Mayo

Agent: Tuohy O’Toole

Price: €650,000

Situated just over 5km from the popular town of Westport, this offering consists of an unusual house which was, in part, a primary school dating from 1924. Underneath the signature mansard roof is a considerable 332 sq m of accommodation with five bedrooms. It sits on an acre site with modern stables and a yard that has its own entrance. It is close to the local rugby club, sailing club at Rosmoney, beaches and has direct access to Golf Course Road.

Plus: Sizeable house with lovely interiors and equestrian facilities

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops