What will €825,000 buy in Mexico, England, Norway, the US and Dublin?

Ireland: Dublin

Kingsland Park Church, originally designed by John McCurdy, was recently developed by Harcourt Developments into three A-rated apartments and a new mews. Number 2 is a two-bedroom unit extending to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) and has some stunning original features in this former Wesleyan church in Portobello. Price: €825,000. Agent: dng.ie

Mexico, Quintana Roo: Duplex with six bedrooms which can be closed off into two units of three bedrooms each.

Mexico: Quintana Roo

Set in a gated community, this duplex has six bedrooms in total, which can be closed off into two units of three bedrooms each. Located 150m from the beach, the property has 516sq m (5,554sq ft) of floor space on a quarter-acre site. Round-the-clock security is provided in the complex, which has a small hotel and is located close to two renowned golf courses. Price: $900,000/€824,184. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

London studio apartment lies sits in a tower with breathtaking views of the city’s skyline.

England: London

Located in Battersea, this 52sq m (560sq ft) studio apartment sits in a tower with breathtaking views of London’s skyline, including the iconic Battersea Power Station. Interiors are by Versace Home, and on-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, play area, communal lounge and roof gardens. Price: £712,000/€828,782. Agent: spotblue.com

Norway, Trysilfjellet: log cabin has four/five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sauna.

Norway: Trysilfjellet

With 100km of cross-country trails, this ski-in-ski-out log cabin dates from 2015. It has four/five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sauna. A terrace gives views to the alpine resort of Trysil, which has 81km of skiing over 69 slopes. Interiors are stunning and it’s sold fully furnished, including a counter current swimming pool. Price: NOK9.55m/€813,839. Agent: privatmegleren.no

United States, New Jersey: property dating from 1920 is split into three units, with eight bedrooms overall.

United States: New Jersey

Located in Princeton, about 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, this property dating from 1920 is split into three units with eight bedrooms overall. Originally constructed as a twin, the property needs complete renovation, and could be converted back to two units, one for living in while the second could generate an income. Price: $900,000/€824,184. Agent: sothebysrealty.com