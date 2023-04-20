Succession: Kendall Roy’s penthouse hits market for $29 million

If you have been looking for a New York City condominium to pensively contemplate the fraught state of your wealthy family’s affairs – and maybe bust out a few rap verses – there is a $29 million (€26.5 million) penthouse on the Upper East Side waiting for you.

The triplex used by Succession’s Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, in HBO’s hit series is up for sale with a price tag befitting the Roy dynasty. The three-storey apartment penthouse complex of 180 East 88th Street was featured in the latest season of the show and clocks in at 5,508 sq ft. It features five bedrooms and four bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic skyline and Central Park views, a huge spiral staircase and a private elevator.

If that is not enough space, the unit comes with 3,500 sq ft of outdoor space – practically a private park in Manhattan, where the average apartment is 740 sq ft. A bulk of that is the penthouse’s 2,100 sq ft rooftop terrace that overlooks the city.

Succession: 180 East 88th Street, as seen in HBO's Succession. Photograph: Sean Hemmerle

The 50-storey building was was developed and designed by Joe McMillan’s DDG and completed in 2021. It is the tallest building north of East 72nd Street, making it one of the tallest in the Upper East Side. Most apartments in the building have sold for well over a million dollars, with the cheapest – studios between 600 and 750 sq ft – being listed for over a million. Building amenities include a basketball court, playroom and a catering kitchen.

If you have a little more pocket change to spend, the apartment of Kendall’s brother Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin, is on the market for $38 million. The two-storey complex is the penthouse unit for 200 Amsterdam Avenue, a building on the Upper West Side. Residents of the neighbourhood sued building developers over the building’s height, which stands at 52 stories, making it the tallest building in the neighbourhood. A judge ruled that 20 stories would need to be shaved off the building, but an appeals court overruled the decision and allowed sales of units to commence.

Other swanky pads featured in Succession have also hit the market in recent years. The 6,711 sq ft apartment of Kendall Roy’s ex-wife, Rava, played by Natalie Gold, was put up for sale in 2021 for $23.3 million. A huge Hamptons complex featured in the show’s third season as the home of billionaire investor Josh Aaronson, played by Adrien Brody, was sold for $45 million in 2021.

While the net worth of the Roy family has never been explicitly mentioned in the film, Forbes has estimated that Logan Roy’s net worth would be $18 billion, which would have made him close to the 100th wealthiest person in the world – spoiler alert – before he died. — The Guardian

