Victorian pile on Dalkey’s prestigious coast for €3.75m

Address : Rock House, 91 Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co. Dublin Price : €3,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

From the colony of roseate terns established by Birdwatch Ireland on Maiden Rock and the granite quarry from which rock was used to build the embankment of the river Thames and Kylemore Abbey, to rock stars including the Edge and Bono, who inhabit some of the hidden piles along its craggy coastline, there has been a long association between Dalkey and its rocks of various forms.

Constructed in 1850, Rock House is the latest pile to be brought to the market in the affluent south Dublin coastal village, and it just might take its name from the rather large elevated granite outcrop that sits behind the substantial double-fronted two-storey Victorian residence. According to Steven Manek of Sherry FitzGerald, who is handling the sale, there was at one time a tea room perched on top of the rock that still allows super views over Dublin Bay.

The 293sq m (3,154sq ft) house was purchased by its current owners in the 1980s and is now in need of some refurbishment. It is not a protected structure, so new owners will have a wide scope and few parameters to deal with during planning and renovations. It is a prime example of where the eye of a good conservation architect can transform a property. While it retains the bones of a fine home, more recent additions such as a conservatory on one side and a fussy family room with gothic features on the other may be better served by removal, as they add little to the heritage of the house.

The 293sq m (3,154sq ft) house was purchased by its current owners in the 1980s and is now in need of some refurbishment.

It does retain some wonderful details, however, such as the panelled shutters that fold into splayed recesses, allowing more light into all the rooms.

READ MORE

In terms of views – and that’s what it’s all about out here – it does have them, but again a good architect could design additions to the property in such a way that makes even better use of its south-facing aspect and create elevated views that are more panoramic, as some of them along this stretch of Coliemore Road can be truly jaw-dropping.

The drawing room makes light work of hosting a grand piano.

A family room with gothic features is a later addition.

Inside the front hallway lie a kitchen and a diningroom on one side, while a spacious drawingroom occupies the entire length of the house on the other. These are part of the original fabric of the house, with the two later additions tacked on either side.

The property has four bedrooms, two to the front and two at the rear. Rooms to the front have the benefit of being dual aspect, and have views to Dublin Bay and Dalkey Island, while those facing the rear also have sea views orientated to Dalkey Island.

Inside the front hallway lie a kitchen and a diningroom on one side.

Rock House: The two front bedrooms have dual aspect.

More recent additions such as a conservatory on one side and a fussy family room with gothic features on the other may be better served by removal, as they add little to the heritage of the house.

Besides its elevation, aspect and the fact that it is a lovely period home with lots of potential, the site Rock House occupies is considerable, standing on half an acre. Though mostly laid out with lawn bordered by mature specimen trees, dry stone walls and the granite outcrop itself, a bit like the house, it has lots of potential.

Lying hidden away behind electric gates at the end of a 100m driveway, Rock House, which has a Ber of F, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €3.75 million.

Aerial view of the 0.5 acre site, with large granite rock to the rear.