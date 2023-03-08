Take5: What will €225,000 buy in France, Sri Lanka, Sweden, the UAE and Co Clare?

Ireland: Killaloe

Overlooking Kincora Harbour and the Clare and Tipperary hills, this two-bedroom first-floor apartment extends to 72sq m (775sq ft). Presented in turnkey condition, the apartment is within walking distance to all amenities in the popular lakeside town and benefits from a west-facing balcony. Price: €225,000. Agent: harrybrann.com

Aurignac

France: Aurignac

Dating from 1945, this five-bedroom house extends to 220sq m (2,368sq ft) and lies on 0.7 of an acre. It retains some original features such as overhead beams, a wooden staircase and parquet flooring. The property could do with updating in some rooms, has unobstructed views of the locality and is 5km to the shops. Price: €225,000. Agent: terre-immo.com

Koggala, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Koggala

Set within an eco-friendly Ayurvedic spa in a quiet gated community, this two-bedroom 167sq m (1,798sq ft) house sits with 18 other houses just 500m from the golden sands of the Indian Ocean. Facilities include a swimming pool, sundeck, open-air pavilion, the spa and yoga centre, with 24-hour security. There is rental potential due to the spa and location. Price: $250,000/€234,432. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Varmland, Sweden

Sweden: Varmland

Located in Tocksfors, which is 5km from the Norwegian border and just 9km from Oslo, this offering is six apartments set between two buildings comprising of 380sq m (4,090sq ft) in total. The town has lots of cross-border trade and is one of the most traversed border crossings between Norway and Sweden. Price: 2.5 million SEK/€224,559. Agent: finn.no

Dubai, UAE

United Arab Emirates: Dubai

This studio apartment located in Business Bay looks out on the canal that links Old Dubai with the Arabian Gulf. Measuring 35sq m (377sq ft), it neighbours Downtown Dubai, home to high-profile shops and restaurants. Facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sauna and steam room, plus meeting rooms and 24-hour security. It can be rented out on a monthly basis through the agent. Price: £207,000/€233,289. Agent: spotblue.com