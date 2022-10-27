Take5: What will €625,000 buy in Spain, Cyprus, France, Norway and Wicklow?

IRELAND: ENNISKERRY

Dating from the 1850s and originally part of the Powerscourt Estate, this charming two-bedroom gate lodge sits on a quarter-acre site in the heart of the village. Extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), it has off-street parking and a gated pedestrian access, with potential to extend — subject to planning.

Price: €625,000

Agent: brmc.ie

Northern Cyprus

NORTHERN CYPRUS: TATLISU

This five-bedroom house extending to 270sq m (2,906sq ft) is located in a development just 100m from the sea in the north-western corner of the Famagusta district. Interiors are high-end with wet rooms, built-in wardrobes, granite worktops and a private infinity pool. There is rental potential due to its location near a private secluded bay.

Price: £545,000/€627,807

Agent: spotblue.com

France

FRANCE: L’ISLE-EN-DODON

Extending to 370sq m (3,983sq ft) in total, this charming rural house has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. Lying on almost half an acre site, the property has some wonderful period features and a swimming pool adjacent to a sun terrace in mature planted gardens.

Price: €625,000

Agent: gascony-prestige.com

Norway

NORWAY: EGGDAL

In a location noted for its hiking and skiing, this cabin, constructed in 2016, has four bedrooms and direct access to hiking terrain in both summer and winter, in addition to miles of groomed ski slopes in winter. Views are stunning from its 840m elevation above sea level and the property, which lies on a hectare, has a southwest-facing terrace with an outdoor Jacuzzi.

Price: 6.4 million Kr/€616,238

Agent: nordvikbolig.no

Spain

SPAIN: BARCELONA

This spectacular two-bedroom apartment lies in a restored historic palace. Located in the Gothic Quarter just three minutes from the sea, the apartment has a beautiful private courtyard — perfect for summer dining. The second bedroom is used as a dressingroom which is easily reinstated to its former use. The property also has two balconies.

Price: €620,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com