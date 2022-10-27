Five homes on view this week: from a €1.5m Ballsbridge three-bed to a Dublin 2 apartment for €475,000

4 Simmons Court, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is for sale for €1.5m. Photograph: Ronan Melia Photography

4 Simmons Court, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.5m, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 191sq m (2,056sq ft) over three levels. Set behind electric gates in a mature setting, the property has a private southwest-facing rear garden and parking for two cars to the front. Ber C3.

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

6 Findlater Street, Glasthule, Co Dublin

€475,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Two-bedroom terraced house extending to 47sq m (506sq ft). Dating from the 1890s, the property has been upgraded with new sash windows and the roof was replaced five years ago. It has a south-facing patio to the rear, and is located beside Glasthule Village. Ber F.

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Cielito, Blackglen Road, Dublin 18

€995,000, Casey Kennedy Estate Agents

Four-bedroom detached house extending to 218sq m (2,346sq ft). Set behind electric gates, the property, which has views across the city to Howth Head, has a three-car garage and a southwest-facing patio. Ber D1.

On View: Strictly by appointment at ckp.ie

14 St Mary's Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€525,000, DNG

Period two-bedroom, part-redbrick terraced house extending to 93sq m (1,001sq ft). The property dating from the early 1920s, has been refurbished in recent years, retains many of its original features and has a private low-maintenance rear garden. Ber E1.

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Apartment 3, 10 Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2

€475,000, Hunters Estate Agents

Two-bedroom, first-floor apartment extending to 56sq m (603sq ft). The property, set in an appealing Regency terrace, dates from 1830 and retains many of its period features. It has secure underground parking and lies in a sought-after location just five minutes’ walk from St Stephen’s Green. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at huntersestateagent.ie